NCPCR issues notice to UP govt over madrasa board’s rejection of its recommendations

The commission said it had received complaints from different sources about non-Muslim students attending government-funded or recognised madrasas.

Published: 21st January 2023 12:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2023 12:20 AM   |  A+A-

Image of madrassa class used for representational purposes

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The National Commission for the Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) commission served a notice to the UP government after the UP Madrassa Education Board (UPMEB) unanimously rejected the child rights body's recommendation, on Wednesday, regarding the shifting non-muslim students from madrassas to other educational facilities.

In the notice addressed to the special secretary, UP Minority Affairs and Waqf Department, NCPCR chairman Priyank Kanoongo said: "No compliance report has been submitted to the commission from the UP government on the recommendations shared on December 8, 2022, for non-Muslim students studying in madrassas."

The commission, on Dec 8, 2022, asked the government and recognized madrasas to hold an inquiry to find out how many non-Muslim students were enrolled in them so that they could be shifted to other educational institutions. The commission said it had received complaints from different sources about non-Muslim students attending government-funded or recognised madrasas.

"This is a violation of Article 28(3) of the Constitution of India prohibiting educational institutions from obligating the children to take part in any religious instruction, without the consent of parents,” wrote NCPCR chairman to the UP government.

Therefore, NCPCR recommended the UP government to conduct a detailed inquiry into all government-funded or recognized madrassas where non-Muslim children were receiving education. The commission also demanded physical verification of non-Muslim children attending madrassas and shift them to schools for formal education.

On Wednesday, after a meeting of UPMEB chairman Iftikhar Ahmed Javed announced that the Board had unanimously rejected NCPCR recommendations as there could be no differentiation on the basis of the religious faith of the students.

Taking objection to the UPMEB's stand, Kanoongo, on Friday, wrote to the state government, saying "Madrassa board chairperson’s comment violates the constitutional rights of the children and it disrespects the commission’s mandate."

Kanoongo sought a compliance report over the commission’s notice within the next three days.

Meanwhile speaking to the media, the UPMEB chairman said that he stood by the Board’s decision reiterating that there would not be a differentiation among the children on the basis of their religious faith.

"If NCPCR head has any evidence of forced religious conversion of any student or forceful admission of non-Muslim students in madrassa, then he must share input and lodge FIR," Javed said while raising his objection on the NCPCR's notice.

