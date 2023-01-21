One eye each of two bodies goes missing in MP’s Sagar mortuary

Anuraag Singh By

Express News Service

BHOPAL: In a shocking development, an eye each of two male dead bodies kept in the mortuary of the Sagar District Hospital in Madhya Pradesh, has mysteriously gone missing within a fortnight. While an eye of the first body – a 32-year-old man Motilal Gond – was found missing on January 4, the body was kept outside the deep freezer in the hospital mortuary. The eye of the second body – a 25-year-old man Ramesh Ahirwar – was found missing on Thursday morning, while the body was kept inside a deep freezer at the same mortuary building.

According to the Sagar district hospital administration, the primary probe suggests that in both cases, the eye could have been nibbled by rodents. “We’ve asked the staff of the Bhopal-based freezer company to come to the hospital mortuary and properly figure out how rats could’ve entered the deep freezer and nibbled one of the eyes of the young man’s body. The company’s engineers will be here to figure it out on Saturday,” Sagar district hospital civil surgeon Dr Jyoti Chauhan said on Friday.

Importantly, the 25-year-old man (who was unidentified till then) was brought to the Sagar District Hospital on January 16 evening by the 108 Ambulance. The patient was put on ventilator support subsequently, but died on the night of January 17. “As it was a pre-MLC matter, the hospital sent a memo to the local police just after the patient was admitted on January 16 evening, but none of the cops arrived.

Even after the patient’s death, another memo was sent to local police on January 17 night, but no cop arrived at the hospital till January 19 morning to ensure the autopsy of the body. The body’s identity was established on January 19 (Thursday), after it came to the fore stating that one of its eyes was possibly nibbled by rats,” Dr Chauhan said.

The Sagar district hospital’s building is around 57 years old and construction work has recently been carried out there. “Twice in 15 days have rodent control and pest control have been done at the mortuary. In the CCTV footage too, nothing incriminating has been found, which makes it a mystery as to how rats can nibble a body’s eye even in a deep freezer,” she added.

