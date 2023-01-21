Panel deal done, WFI chief to step aside

Anmol Gurung and Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI/LUCKNOW : In a late night deal struck between the sports ministry and the protesting wrestlers, the government announced the setting up of an oversight committee to examine all the grave charges against Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. The panel will submit its finding in four weeks till which time the Singh will step aside and assist it.

After almost seven hours of meeting on Friday, sports minister Anurag Thakur along with the wrestlers announced that the committee to be formed on Saturday will look into the day-to-day matters of the WFI.

“We had a discussion with the wrestlers and have decided to form a independent committee that will be completely neutral,” said Thakur. He also said that the ministry will look into all allegations including financial misappropriation and sexual harassment against Singh.

Bajrang Punia, who spoke on behalf of the protesters, said they were satisfied with the outcome of the meeting adding they have full faith in the probe committee. “Since our wrestlers were a little worried about threats from WFI, the ministry has assured us full support,” said Bajrang, adding that the protest will be withdrawn.

Among those who were part of the meeting that began around 6pm were Olympic medallists Sakshi Malik, World Championships medallists Vinesh Phogat and Anshu Malik.

Earlier in the day, Singh had refused to resign. He is at Gonda where the Senior National Senior Open National Ranking Tournament is set to begin on Saturday. The wrestlers who continued their protest at Jantar Mantar, said that more players have spoken to them about their harassment.

The wrestlers also wrote to Indian Olympic Association president PT Usha. After IOA met in the evening, it formed a seven-member committee to look into the allegations. Interstingly, the panel has Yogeshwar Dutt who has not been part of the protest.

World body to get in touch with wrestlers

United World Wrestling has taken cognizance of the issue and sought a reply from the national federation. It is trying to contact the wrestlers. It will take a call on Asian meet in New Delhi after probe is over

IOA forms panel to probe allegations

The Indian Olympic Association had a meeting on Friday and formed a seven-ember committee that included its athletes’ commission chairperson Mary Kom, Dola Banerjee and Yogeshwar Dutt, among others

