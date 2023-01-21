Post dismal performance in Assembly polls, Gujarat Cong suspends 38 members for 'anti-party activities' 

Home Nation

Published: 21st January 2023

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: The Gujarat Congress has said that it has suspended 38 of its functionaries and workers for six years for indulging in "anti-party activities" during the Assembly polls held last month, where the grand old party could win only 17 seats in the 182-member House.

The disciplinary committee of the Gujarat Congress met two times this month and has so far received 71 complaints against 95 persons, its convener Balubhai Patel told reporters on Friday.

"We have suspended 38 functionaries and workers for anti-party activities. Action will be taken against others as well. ight workers have received warnings," Patel said.

Surendranagar district president Raiyabhai Rathod, Narmada district president Harendra Valand and former Nandod MLA P D Vasava are among the 38 persons who have been suspended from the party, he said.

In the Assembly polls held on December 1 and 5 last year, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) registered a landslide victory, bagging 156 seats and retaining power in the state.

