Amit Shah flags challenges before forces, calls for tighter digital security net

“Earlier problems were geographical like unrest in northeast, terrorism in J&K, LWE affected areas but now they are thematic like cyber security and data security,” Shah said, adding,

Published: 21st January 2023 08:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2023 08:44 AM   |  A+A-

Home Minister Amit Shah addresses the DGPs/IGPs Annual meet in Delhi | pti

By Amit Mukherjee
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Stating that challenges for the law enforcement have undergone a substantial evolution from being ‘geographical to ‘thematic’, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday asked policing forces to focus on urban policing, capacity building, police technology, critical infrastructure security and securing digital goods.

The minister who chaired the inaugural session of the 3-day Annual Conference of the state and UT Police heads in New Delhi said that the personnel have to cope with the changing times as now issues have become thematic and multi-dimensional. 

“Earlier problems were geographical like unrest in northeast, terrorism in J&K, LWE affected areas but now they are thematic like cyber security and data security,” Shah said, adding, “The problems also have become multidimensional as narco terror and fourth generation war have chipped in.”

During the three-day conference, being attended by DGPs and IGs of the state along with the senior officials of the agencies like the NIA and CRPF run by the IPS cardres, the participants are expected be to deliberate upon future course of action to be undertaken by the policing authorities during 2023 to deal with cybercrimes, ultras and extremist outfits, drug cartels, disruptors, terrorist sleeper cells, cross border terrorism, border surveillance and other important issues.

Lauding the efforts of the security agencies, the Union home minister said, “So far, in the question of internal security, we have been successful in maintaining peace in the country by and large – despite facing many odds. I congratulate all of you for your efforts to strengthen the security apparatus. All the police forces, paramilitary forces and central agencies have responded promptly in the challenging times, which has also been appreciated by the citizens”

