Three senior police officers face suspension for  election-related violence in Tripura

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI/NEW DELHI:  The Election Commission of India has sought explanation from the Chief Secretary and Director General of Police of Tripura on election-related violence incidents in the state. It has also ordered suspension and immediate removal of the Sub-Divisional Police Office of Jirania, and officer-in-charge of Rani Bazar and Jirania Police Stations for not taking appropriate action in time.

The miscreants, allegedly BJP supporters, had attacked Congress workers during a bike rally, permission for which was not granted, at Jirania in West Tripura district two days ago. AICC Tripura in-charge Ajoy Kumar had sustained minor injuries.

“Chief Secretary and Director General of Police, Tripura were asked to explain as to why the situation escalated despite a sufficient number of CAPF personnel deployed in the State. The Commission conveyed its displeasure in no uncertain and strongest terms on the violent incident despite the Commission’s strict directions during a visit to the state and thereafter,” stated the election authority on Friday.

The CS and DGP have been asked to assess the threat perception to the leaders of various political parties and provide security without further delay.

