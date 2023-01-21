TMC MP Derek O'Brien says Twitter deletes his post on BBC documentary critical of Modi

By PTI

NEW DELHI: TMC MP Derek O'Brien has alleged that a tweet by him on a BBC documentary which he claimed "exposed" Prime Minister Narendra Modi's stand on minorities has been deleted by Twitter.

Posting a mail from the microblogging site which said his tweet was deleted at the request of the Indian government claiming it violated laws in India, O'Brien termed it as "censorship ".

READ HERE | 'Propaganda piece to push discredited narrative': India on BBC documentary on PM Modi

"CENSORSHIP. Twitter India HAS TAKEN DOWN MY TWEET of the #BBCDocumentary, it received lakhs of views. The 1-hour BBC documentary exposes how PM Narendra Modi HATES MINORITIES," the TMC leader alleged.

CENSORSHIP@Twitter @TwitterIndia HAS TAKEN DOWN MY TWEET of the #BBCDocumentary, it received lakhs of views



The 1 hr @BBC docu exposes how PM @narendramodi HATES MINORITIES



Here’sthe mail I recieved. Also see flimsy reason given. Oppn will continue to fight the good fight pic.twitter.com/8lfR0XPViJ — Derek O'Brien | ডেরেক ও'ব্রায়েন (@derekobrienmp) January 21, 2023

He also posted the mail he received from Twitter.

"Also see flimsy reason given. Opposition will continue to fight the good fight," the Rajya Sabha MP said in a tweet.

NEW DELHI: TMC MP Derek O'Brien has alleged that a tweet by him on a BBC documentary which he claimed "exposed" Prime Minister Narendra Modi's stand on minorities has been deleted by Twitter. Posting a mail from the microblogging site which said his tweet was deleted at the request of the Indian government claiming it violated laws in India, O'Brien termed it as "censorship ". READ HERE | 'Propaganda piece to push discredited narrative': India on BBC documentary on PM Modi "CENSORSHIP. Twitter India HAS TAKEN DOWN MY TWEET of the #BBCDocumentary, it received lakhs of views. The 1-hour BBC documentary exposes how PM Narendra Modi HATES MINORITIES," the TMC leader alleged. CENSORSHIP@Twitter @TwitterIndia HAS TAKEN DOWN MY TWEET of the #BBCDocumentary, it received lakhs of views The 1 hr @BBC docu exposes how PM @narendramodi HATES MINORITIES Here’sthe mail I recieved. Also see flimsy reason given. Oppn will continue to fight the good fight pic.twitter.com/8lfR0XPViJ — Derek O'Brien | ডেরেক ও'ব্রায়েন (@derekobrienmp) January 21, 2023 He also posted the mail he received from Twitter. "Also see flimsy reason given. Opposition will continue to fight the good fight," the Rajya Sabha MP said in a tweet.