Home Nation

TMC MP Derek O'Brien says Twitter deletes his post on BBC documentary critical of Modi

Posting a mail from the microblogging site which said his tweet was deleted at the request of the Indian government claiming it violated laws in India, O'Brien termed it as "censorship ".

Published: 21st January 2023 02:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2023 02:55 PM   |  A+A-

TMC leader Derek O'Brien (Parveen Negi, EPS)

TMC MP Derek O'Brien (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: TMC MP Derek O'Brien has alleged that a tweet by him on a BBC documentary which he claimed "exposed" Prime Minister Narendra Modi's stand on minorities has been deleted by Twitter.

Posting a mail from the microblogging site which said his tweet was deleted at the request of the Indian government claiming it violated laws in India, O'Brien termed it as "censorship ".

READ HERE | 'Propaganda piece to push discredited narrative': India on BBC documentary on PM Modi

"CENSORSHIP. Twitter India HAS TAKEN DOWN MY TWEET of the #BBCDocumentary, it received lakhs of views. The 1-hour BBC documentary exposes how PM Narendra Modi HATES MINORITIES," the TMC leader alleged.

He also posted the mail he received from Twitter.

"Also see flimsy reason given. Opposition will continue to fight the good fight," the Rajya Sabha MP said in a tweet. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Derek O'Brien BBC Exposed Narendra Modi BBC documentary
India Matters
Representational image of flight status boards show delayed and cancelled flights. (Photo | AP)
Several flights delayed due to fog at Delhi airport
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Explosion at ex-MLA's house in J&K's Poonch
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Moscow-Goa flight diverted to Uzbekistan after bomb threat: Police 
Dera Sacha Sauda sect chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh (Photo | EPS)
Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim again granted 40-day parole

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp