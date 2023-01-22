Home Nation

13 trains running late due to fog in northern region today: Indian Railways

Delays in the arrival of trains led to an increase in the misery of the passengers as they waited at the New Delhi railway station for hours.

Published: 22nd January 2023 11:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2023 11:55 AM   |  A+A-

Indian Railways image used for representational purpose

Indian Railways image used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI:  As many as 13 trains in the northern region of the country are reported to be running late by several hours on Sunday.

The fog condition in New Delhi worsened again on Sunday morning. Visibility recorded at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport was 400 metres as per IMD, though it is expected to increase to 800M by the early hours of Sunday evening.

As many as 13 trains are running late. Train no. 12801, Puri-New Delhi Purushottam Express is running late by four hours. 12397, Gaya- New Delhi Mahabodhi Express is running late by four hours and 10 minutes. 15658, Kamakhya-Delhi Brahmaputra Mail is running late by four hours and 35 minutes. 02563, Barauni-New Delhi Clone Special is expected to be late by two and a half hours. 22433, Ghazipur City-Anand Vihar Terminal Suhaildev Express is running late by one hour and fifty minutes. 12303, Howrah-New Delhi Poorva Express is expected to run late by one hour and forty minutes. 22181, Jabalpur-Hazrat Nizamuddin Gondwana Express and 12409, Katihar-Amritsar Amrapali Express to be late by three and a half hours.

22691, KSR Bengaluru City- Hazrat Nizamuddin Rajdhani Express can be late by one and a half hours. 14007, Raxaul -Anand Vihar Terminal Sadbhavana Express is to be late by as much as four and a half hours, 14205 Ayodhya- Delhi Express is expected to be late by an hour and twenty minutes. 12391, Rajgir- New Delhi Shramjeevi Superfast Express to be late by two and a half hours. And, 15127, Banaras-New Delhi Kashi Vishwanath Express is expected to be late by an hour and twenty minutes.

Delays in the arrival of trains led to an increase in the misery of the passengers as they waited at the New Delhi railway station for hours.

Meanwhile, the national capital witnessed moderate fog on Sunday morning recording an overall minimum temperature of 8 degrees Celsius, according to India Meteorological Department on Sunday. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
northern region New Delhi IMD Train delay Fog
India Matters
Representational image of flight status boards show delayed and cancelled flights. (Photo | AP)
Several flights delayed due to fog at Delhi airport
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Explosion at ex-MLA's house in J&K's Poonch
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Moscow-Goa flight diverted to Uzbekistan after bomb threat: Police 
Dera Sacha Sauda sect chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh (Photo | EPS)
Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim again granted 40-day parole

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp