Akhilesh Yadav slams UP, Uttarakhand CMs over paper leak; BJP says 'no right to speak'

HALDWANI: Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav said that cases of paper leaks have been reported in both Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh states. "In such a situation, the chief ministers of both the states only know how to leak papers".

Speaking on the Joshimath case, Akhilesh Yadav said that the government destroyed Joshimath because of National thermal power corporation (NTPC) in the greed of profits.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, who attended the wedding ceremony of the son of Uttarakhand state in-charge of the Samajwadi Party Abdul Mateen Siddiqui, described the current government as destroying rather than development.

"The people of Uttarakhand had hoped for development, but the governments in power could not live up to the expectations of the people of Uttarakhand", added Akhilesh.

Earlier, at pantnagar airport, Akhilesh said, 'Unemployment will be removed only when BJP is removed from power', 'Bharat Jodo Yatra is a Congress program, we have congratulated them. Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav was welcomed by party workers and farmers at the residence of farmer leader Tajinder Virk.

Reacting sharply to SP president Akhilesh Yadav's statement, BJP state president Mahendra Bhatt said, "During the SP rule, agitators were selectively gunned down and attempts were made to crush the movement in an oppressive manner. SP has no right to say anything on Uttarakhand".

Bhatt also said, "The 'Jungle raj' and 'Mafia rule' of Uttar Pradesh was curbed when the BJP government was formed in Uttar Pradesh and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took over. The culture of 'sale of districts and police stations' was reined in.

