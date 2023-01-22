Nitish toughens stand on Kushwaha's BJP posturing, says everybody is free to decide

Ramashankar By

PATNA: Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar said that everybody had the right to decide where (party) they wanted to go, amid speculation over his senior party colleague Upendra Kushwaha joining BJP.

During his ongoing ‘Samadhan Yatra’, Nitish told newspersons in Gaya that Kushawaha, who is the JD(U) parliamentary board chairman, had already left the party on two or three occasions but returned to the party on his own later. He also advised Kushwaha to talk to him if he had some problems.

Nitish made the remark when reporters asked him about Kushwaha meeting BJP leaders at AIIMS, New Delhi where he had been admitted for a routine check-up.

“I do not know what his wish is, presently he is not keeping good health, I will also find out the condition of his health but there is some discussion,” he remarked.

“Kushwaha had met me recently, he was speaking in favour. I will inquire from him what the matter is if he comes and meets me,” he added.

Kushwaha was unhappy with the JD (U) top leadership ever since he was not made a minister.

Later, he also expressed his annoyance over not being given due importance in the party even as he had merged his party, Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP) with JD (U) in 2021. He had indirectly made a demand that he should be made deputy chief minister but his demand was spurned by Nitish.

The Chief Minister said that BJP had imposed two deputy chief ministers and also forced him to become CM after NDA returned to power in 2020. But under the present government, there is no scope for one more deputy chief minister. RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav is already deputy chief minister of the state.

Kushwaha had also targeted Bihar education minister and RJD leader Prof Chandra Shekhar vehemently following the latter's objectionable remarks against the religious epic, Ramcharit Manas, by contending that such comments would help BJP ultimately. He also alleged that such remarks also gave credence to the public perception of a covert relationship between RJD and BJP as the former wanted to get some favours from the Centre in cases of corruption in which its senior leaders were involved.

