Home Nation

People, including teachers, fund Smart TV for 1552 government schools in Madhya Pradesh district

Out of the Rs 5.25 crore, around Rs 4.25 crore has been donated by the teachers.

Published: 22nd January 2023 02:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2023 03:01 PM   |  A+A-

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: As many as 1552 government schools have now got 1630 Smart TV-equipped Smart Classes in the Sehore district of Madhya Pradesh.

The smart class initiative, however, isn’t the result of any major institutional funding but has instead been funded by teachers and other people of the district, who’ve donated a record Rs 5.25 crore for the initiative. Out of the Rs 5.25 crore, around Rs 4.25 crore has been donated by the teachers.

“Teachers of Sehore district have created history by making every class of the district a smart class with public cooperation. They contributed Rs 4.25 crore of their hard-earned money and provided 1630 Smart TVs to 1552 schools in the district. The people's representatives and the administration of the district also cooperated fully in this. This is a stellar example of cooperation of the society with the government in the development of the state. This unique work will inspire the entire state,” said Shivraj Singh Chouhan while inaugurating the smart classes in the government schools on Saturday.

“Today I’ve come to congratulate and thank the teachers of the district. I appeal to all teachers to work with this sacred spirit and make every school in the state a centre of better and quality education. Showing respect to the teachers, I announce a 4 percent increase in their dearness allowance,” the CM said while gracing the ‘Har Shala-Smart Shala (Every School a Smart School) in Nasrullaganj town of Sehore district.

Sehore, importantly, is also the home district of the MP CM. The event also saw Shivraj Singh Chouhan honouring the donor teachers, public representatives and social workers. While interacting in a free-wheeling chat with the students, Chouhan turned into a Yoga Guru, teaching them the importance and intricacies of performing ‘Pranayama.’

He further said that the state government is starting CM Rise Schools in every 20 to 25 km radius, which will be centres of modern and high-quality education. Buildings with all facilities like modern labs, libraries, smart classes etc. are being constructed for them. The cost of each building is around Rs 35 crore. Students from nearby villages will go to these schools by bus.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shivraj Singh Chouhan smart classes Madhya Pradesh government schools
India Matters
Representational image of flight status boards show delayed and cancelled flights. (Photo | AP)
Several flights delayed due to fog at Delhi airport
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Explosion at ex-MLA's house in J&K's Poonch
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Moscow-Goa flight diverted to Uzbekistan after bomb threat: Police 
Dera Sacha Sauda sect chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh (Photo | EPS)
Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim again granted 40-day parole

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp