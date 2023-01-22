People, including teachers, fund Smart TV for 1552 government schools in Madhya Pradesh district

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: As many as 1552 government schools have now got 1630 Smart TV-equipped Smart Classes in the Sehore district of Madhya Pradesh.

The smart class initiative, however, isn’t the result of any major institutional funding but has instead been funded by teachers and other people of the district, who’ve donated a record Rs 5.25 crore for the initiative. Out of the Rs 5.25 crore, around Rs 4.25 crore has been donated by the teachers.

“Teachers of Sehore district have created history by making every class of the district a smart class with public cooperation. They contributed Rs 4.25 crore of their hard-earned money and provided 1630 Smart TVs to 1552 schools in the district. The people's representatives and the administration of the district also cooperated fully in this. This is a stellar example of cooperation of the society with the government in the development of the state. This unique work will inspire the entire state,” said Shivraj Singh Chouhan while inaugurating the smart classes in the government schools on Saturday.

“Today I’ve come to congratulate and thank the teachers of the district. I appeal to all teachers to work with this sacred spirit and make every school in the state a centre of better and quality education. Showing respect to the teachers, I announce a 4 percent increase in their dearness allowance,” the CM said while gracing the ‘Har Shala-Smart Shala (Every School a Smart School) in Nasrullaganj town of Sehore district.

Sehore, importantly, is also the home district of the MP CM. The event also saw Shivraj Singh Chouhan honouring the donor teachers, public representatives and social workers. While interacting in a free-wheeling chat with the students, Chouhan turned into a Yoga Guru, teaching them the importance and intricacies of performing ‘Pranayama.’

He further said that the state government is starting CM Rise Schools in every 20 to 25 km radius, which will be centres of modern and high-quality education. Buildings with all facilities like modern labs, libraries, smart classes etc. are being constructed for them. The cost of each building is around Rs 35 crore. Students from nearby villages will go to these schools by bus.

