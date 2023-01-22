Home Nation

Shah Rukh Khan called me at 2 am, expressed concern over protest against 'Pathaan': Assam CM

Sarma assured the actor that his government will enquire about the demonstration against the movie and ensure that "no such untoward incidents" would occur again.

Published: 22nd January 2023 01:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2023 02:58 PM   |  A+A-

Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan talked to him over the phone early on Sunday and expressed concern over a protest against his new film 'Pathaan' in the city.

The incident that occurred two days ago in Guwahati, involved tearing down and torching of posters of his movie by miscreants who are alleged members of a right-wing organisation.

Sarma assured the actor that his government will enquire about the demonstration against the movie and ensure that "no such untoward incidents" would occur again.

The development comes a day after the CM had said "Who is Shah Rukh Khan? I don't know anything about him or his film Pathaan," while responding to queries by reporters about the violent protest by Bajrang Dal activists, who stormed a theatre at Narengi in the city on Friday, where the film is slated to be screened.

The far right-wing group's volunteers tore down the film's posters and burnt them.

"Bollywood actor Shri @iamsrk called me and we talked today morning at 2 am. He expressed concern about an incident in Guwahati during screening of his film. I assured him that it's duty of state govt to maintain law & order. We'll enquire and ensure no such untoward incidents," Sarma said on Twitter.

Notably, the CM had on Saturday said action would be taken if law and order is violated, though Khan had not called him over the matter.

He has asked the people to watch the Assamese film “Dr Bezbarua – Part 2” which will be released soon. This is the first directorial venture of the late Nipon Goswami. 

“Everyone should watch Dr Bezbarua (Part 2). I won’t go to watch Pathaan. You go and watch it. You will get full security,” said Sarma.

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan and the movie 'Pathaan' are facing a backlash from far-right 'Hindutva' groups for showing Deepika Padukone in a saffron bikini in the song 'Besharam Rang'.

Many leaders, including those in the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, have demanded a ban on the film.

'Pathaan', which has been directed by Siddharth Anand, will be released on January 25.

TAGS
Himanta Biswa Sarma Pathaan Shah Rukh Khan Besharam Rang
