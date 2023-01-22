Shraddha murder case: Delhi police draft 3000-page chargesheet, 100 witnesses listed

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Delhi police have drafted a 3000-page chargesheet, against Aaftab Amin Poonawalla accused of murdering his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar and chopping her body into 35 pieces with a saw-like object, said Delhi police sources.

According to sources, apart from 100 witnesses, forensic and electronic evidence has been made the basis of the draft charge sheet of more than 3000 pages. The Delhi police are likely to submit the chargesheet by January end.

According to sources, legal experts are looking into the charge sheet draft prepared by Delhi police.

On May 18 last year, accused Aaftab Poonawalla strangled Shraddha Walkar to death in Delhi's Chhatarpur area, then cut the body into several pieces.

The police have also mentioned in the charge sheet that the bones recovered from the forests of Chhatarpur and their DNA report which confirmed that the bones belonged to Shraddha.

Apart from this, the confession of Aaftab Poonawalla and the report of the narco test are also included, although both these reports do not have much importance in the court, as per Delhi Police sources.

On January 4, the police said samples of hair and bones recovered by them from a forest area in South Delhi's Mehrauli matched with Shraddha's.

