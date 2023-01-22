Home Nation

Shraddha murder case: Delhi police draft 3000-page chargesheet, 100 witnesses listed

According to sources, legal experts are looking into the charge sheet draft prepared by Delhi police who are likely to submit the same by January end.

Aaftab Poonawala, accused of killing his partner Shraddha Walkar, being brought to his residence at Chhatarpur as part of the ongoing investigation.

Aaftab Poonawala, accused of killing his partner Shraddha Walkar, being brought to his residence at Chhatarpur as part of the ongoing investigation. (File Photo |PTI)

NEW DELHI: Delhi police have drafted a 3000-page chargesheet, against Aaftab Amin Poonawalla accused of murdering his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar and chopping her body into 35 pieces with a saw-like object, said Delhi police sources.

According to sources, apart from 100 witnesses, forensic and electronic evidence has been made the basis of the draft charge sheet of more than 3000 pages. The Delhi police are likely to submit the chargesheet by January end.

On May 18 last year, accused Aaftab Poonawalla strangled Shraddha Walkar to death in Delhi's Chhatarpur area, then cut the body into several pieces.

The police have also mentioned in the charge sheet that the bones recovered from the forests of Chhatarpur and their DNA report which confirmed that the bones belonged to Shraddha.

Apart from this, the confession of Aaftab Poonawalla and the report of the narco test are also included, although both these reports do not have much importance in the court, as per Delhi Police sources.

On January 4, the police said samples of hair and bones recovered by them from a forest area in South Delhi's Mehrauli matched with Shraddha's.

