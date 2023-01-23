Home Nation

Army colonel commits suicide at training centre in Madhya Pradesh

The deceased Army officer was staying away from his family, which included his wife, son and daughter, since October 25, 2022.

Published: 23rd January 2023 06:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2023 06:11 PM   |  A+A-

Stop-Suicide-1_(1)

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By PTI

JABALPUR: A 43-year-old Indian Army colonel allegedly committed suicide by hanging at a training centre in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur city, police said on Monday.

The body of Colonel Nishith Khanna, posted as Commanding Officer in the 1-Technical Training Regiment (TTR), was found hanging from a ceiling fan in a room of the officers' mess in the One Signal Training Centre at around 10.30 pm on Sunday, City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Priyanka Shukla said.

Police found a suicide note purportedly written by the deceased Army officer stating he was "sorry".

ALSO READ | Suicide is elephant in room, work to prevent it: NIMHANS professor Prabha S Chandra

The preliminary investigation suggested a family dispute could be the reason behind Colonel Khanna taking the extreme step, the CSP said.

The deceased Army officer was staying away from his family, which included his wife, son and daughter, since October 25, 2022, she said.

Colonel Khanna's family was residing in the officers' enclave, the police officer said.

ALSO READ | Let's talk about India's invisible emergency – suicide

A 29-year-old captain of the Indian Army had committed suicide last week by hanging from a ceiling fan at the Pachmarhi-based Army Educational Corps Training College and Centre (AECTCC) in Narmadapuram district of MP.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Suicide
India Matters
File Photo
Kerala HC lawyer collected kickbacks to ‘buy’ verdicts
Justice Madan Lokur. (File Photo)
If ‘basic structure doctrine’ goes, our fundamental rights too will go, says Justice Madan Lokur
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Soon, government to track, deport 3.5 lakh ‘rogue’ foreign visitors  
Jawaharlal Nehru University (Photo | EPS)
JNUSU stages sit-in over its various demands 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp