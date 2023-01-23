Bar Association writes to Amit Shah for probe into 'international conspiracy' angle in BBC documentary 

Shruti Kakkar By

Express News Service

DELHI: All India Bar Association Chairman and Senior Advocate Dr Adish C Aggarwala has written a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah requesting him to order 360 degree probe into an international conspiracy angle in BBC's recent documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

AIBA’s chairman while wholeheartedly welcoming government's move to block YouTube channels and Twitter handles spreading this documentary in the letter has sought for constitution of an investigation team comprising of retired SC judge, jurists and investigators.

Aggarwala in his letter has said that the invisible hands behind this documentary and the minds that have got together to stitch an imaginary tale with discredited and rejected evidence should be identified and brought to the book.

“This so-called documentary has nothing new to show or speak of. Much of its contents had been thoroughly circulated and discussed in public, considered and rejected by various courts, including the Supreme Court of India. The 20-year-old Gujarat riot has several layers to it, but this BBC tries to have a linear narrative, and quite maliciously tries to pin down our Prime Minister and the nation itself on the mat,” the letter to the Home Minister states.

Along with a probe, AIBA in the letter has also prayed for writing to the UK govt to identify people behind this production, probe their background and further cooperate with the Government of India in accessing the so-called documents in possession of the BBC and hold inquiry with persons who had conceived, produced and spread it across the world.

On Sunday, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju while taking on the malicious campaigns had said that some people consider BBC above SC. Taking to twitter, Rijiju while levelling allegations on these people for lowering country’s dignity and image to the extent of “pleasing their moral masters” had said, “Minorities, or for that matter every community in India is moving ahead positively. India's image cannot be disgraced by malicious campaigns launched inside or outside India. PM Modi Ji's voice is the voice of 1.4 billion Indians.”

In his tweet he had also said, “Some people in India have still not moved away from the colonial influence. They consider BBC to be above India’s highest court and pull down the country’s prestige and image to any extent to please their ideological masters (naitik aaka).”

