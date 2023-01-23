Bhopal: Kit for early detection of oral cancer developed by students of Nagpur-based College

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Students from across the country participating in the Students Innovation Festival, which forms part of the ongoing four-day India International Science Festival (IISF-2022) in Bhopal, have showcased technological solutions which can be key to human health and medical care.

With the burden of oral cancer rising in the country, two students of Nagpur-based GH Raisoni College of Engineering, including Dhammashree Tamgadge and Bhanu Nagpure under the guidance of their mentor have developed a smart device for early screening.

“The smart device helps in meticulously screening people for Oral SubMucous Fibrosis (OSMF), the earliest pre-cancerous condition of oral cancer. The device has been successfully put into practice by us at special OSMF screening camps in six districts of Nagpur,” Mentor Dr Vibha Bora said.

