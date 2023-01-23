Home Nation

Chhattisgarh Governor says not invited to ODI match in Raipur

The Raj Bhavan is apparently unhappy for being “ignored” by the organizers and felt that neither the BCCI, nor the Chhattisgarh government, bothered to reach out with an invitation to the Governor.

Published: 23rd January 2023 07:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2023 07:27 AM   |  A+A-

Chhattisgarh Governor Anusuiya Uikey

Chhattisgarh Governor Anusuiya Uikey

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR:  The Chhattisgarh Raj Bhavan is peeved at Governor Anusuiya Uike not being invited to One-Day International (ODI) cricket match between Indian and New Zealand. It was the first ODI match at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in new capital city Nava Raipur where India beat New Zealand taking a 2-0 lead on Saturday.

The Raj Bhavan is apparently unhappy for being “ignored” by the organizers and felt that neither the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), nor the Chhattisgarh government, has bothered to reach out with an invitation to the Governor for the big event being held for the first time in the capital.

“Being the constitutional head of the state, there should be a formal invitation given to the Governor as it was the first international cricket match being played in Chhattisgarh. The Governor, too, was surprised at being ignored,” a Raj Bhavan spokesperson told this newspaper on Sunday.

Sources said that the Raj Bhavan would soon convey its objection to the BCCI and the Centre government. Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, his cabinet colleagues, high court judges, senior officials among other dignitaries and spectators witnessed the match.

“It should be the responsibility of top officials to ensure reaching out to the Governor with the invite,” the spokesperson said. Government sources have claimed that it has nothing to do with extending 
invitation to the Governor as everything related to the international matches are being organised in accordance with the given protocols of the BCCI and ICC. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Raj Bhavan ODI match New Zealand India BBCI Chhattisgarh Governor Anusuiya Uike
India Matters
Representational image of flight status boards show delayed and cancelled flights. (Photo | AP)
Several flights delayed due to fog at Delhi airport
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Explosion at ex-MLA's house in J&K's Poonch
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Moscow-Goa flight diverted to Uzbekistan after bomb threat: Police 
Dera Sacha Sauda sect chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh (Photo | EPS)
Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim again granted 40-day parole

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp