Chhattisgarh Governor says not invited to ODI match in Raipur

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: The Chhattisgarh Raj Bhavan is peeved at Governor Anusuiya Uike not being invited to One-Day International (ODI) cricket match between Indian and New Zealand. It was the first ODI match at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in new capital city Nava Raipur where India beat New Zealand taking a 2-0 lead on Saturday.

The Raj Bhavan is apparently unhappy for being “ignored” by the organizers and felt that neither the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), nor the Chhattisgarh government, has bothered to reach out with an invitation to the Governor for the big event being held for the first time in the capital.

“Being the constitutional head of the state, there should be a formal invitation given to the Governor as it was the first international cricket match being played in Chhattisgarh. The Governor, too, was surprised at being ignored,” a Raj Bhavan spokesperson told this newspaper on Sunday.

Sources said that the Raj Bhavan would soon convey its objection to the BCCI and the Centre government. Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, his cabinet colleagues, high court judges, senior officials among other dignitaries and spectators witnessed the match.

“It should be the responsibility of top officials to ensure reaching out to the Governor with the invite,” the spokesperson said. Government sources have claimed that it has nothing to do with extending

invitation to the Governor as everything related to the international matches are being organised in accordance with the given protocols of the BCCI and ICC.

RAIPUR: The Chhattisgarh Raj Bhavan is peeved at Governor Anusuiya Uike not being invited to One-Day International (ODI) cricket match between Indian and New Zealand. It was the first ODI match at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in new capital city Nava Raipur where India beat New Zealand taking a 2-0 lead on Saturday. The Raj Bhavan is apparently unhappy for being “ignored” by the organizers and felt that neither the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), nor the Chhattisgarh government, has bothered to reach out with an invitation to the Governor for the big event being held for the first time in the capital. “Being the constitutional head of the state, there should be a formal invitation given to the Governor as it was the first international cricket match being played in Chhattisgarh. The Governor, too, was surprised at being ignored,” a Raj Bhavan spokesperson told this newspaper on Sunday. Sources said that the Raj Bhavan would soon convey its objection to the BCCI and the Centre government. Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, his cabinet colleagues, high court judges, senior officials among other dignitaries and spectators witnessed the match. “It should be the responsibility of top officials to ensure reaching out to the Governor with the invite,” the spokesperson said. Government sources have claimed that it has nothing to do with extending invitation to the Governor as everything related to the international matches are being organised in accordance with the given protocols of the BCCI and ICC.