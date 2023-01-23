Home Nation

Fire breaks out in Mumbai suburban market, several shops gutted

The fire was confined to 25 shops, according to the latest report. Teams of the fire brigade and police personnel rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation.

Published: 23rd January 2023 10:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2023 10:00 AM   |  A+A-

Blast, Explosion

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By PTI

MUMBAI: A fire  broke out in a market at suburban Kurla in Mumbai and spread to multiple shops, officials here said. No one was reported hurt.

The blaze erupted Sunday around 10.15 pm in a shop in Shivani Mandai on the CSMT Road in Kurla (west).

The fire was confined to 25 shops, according to the latest report. Teams of the fire brigade and police personnel rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation.

It was not yet clear whether anybody was trapped inside the shops, according to latest inputs given by the officials.

Firefighting operation was underway till late, they said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
suburban Kurla Fire Shops gutted
India Matters
Representational image of flight status boards show delayed and cancelled flights. (Photo | AP)
Several flights delayed due to fog at Delhi airport
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Explosion at ex-MLA's house in J&K's Poonch
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Moscow-Goa flight diverted to Uzbekistan after bomb threat: Police 
Dera Sacha Sauda sect chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh (Photo | EPS)
Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim again granted 40-day parole

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp