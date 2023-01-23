Home Nation

Infra development: Govt identifies 36 locations under Swadesh Darshan 2.0

The ministry has initiated the process to appoint consultants to prepare a master plan for the selected destinations.

NEW DELHI: Union Tourism Ministry has finalised 36 destinations for development in the first phase of Swadesh Darshan 2.0, the Centre’s scheme for infrastructure revamp that entails sustainable and responsible tourism. 

The ministry has initiated the process to appoint consultants to prepare a master plan for the selected destinations. A detailed project report will spell out the identified interventions. The scheme will be implemented through various agencies for which funds are provided by the Centre.

The appointed Project Development and Management Consultants (PDMC) will support the implementation agencies in the planning, development and management of destinations by providing end-to-end support. Besides planning and designing interventions, the consultant will also ensure successful implementation and management of activities required for development at tourism destinations, officials said.

The 36 destinations are from 19 states. The list includes Gandikota (Andhra Pradesh), Kokrajhar (Asaam), Nalanda (Bihar), Chandigarh, Dholavira (Goa), Hampi (Karnataka), Niuland (Nagaland) and Mamallapuram (Tamil Nadu).

The minister recently held a pre-proposal meeting with empanelled agencies to discuss their pre-bid queries. Following the meeting, the ministry clarified and amended the clause accordingly.
The Swadesh Darshan 2.0 scheme aims to position tourism as a major engine of economic growth and job creation, developing circuits having tourist potential in a planned and prioritised manner.

