‘Institutional births up, but home deliveries still a norm’

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Institutional deliveries in India have is rising, but home deliveries continue to be a norm, especially in the north-east and northern states like Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Delhi in 2021-22, latest health ministry data reveals.

Two southern states, Telangana and Tamil Nadu, and two union territories, reported hundred percent institutional deliveries in 2021-22, while nine states, including Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, and Maharashtra, saw over 99 per cent births in institutes.

Puducherry and Lakshadweep are the two union territories that saw one hundred percent institutional deliveries in the same period. However, the cause for concern is that states like Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Bihar, Uttarakhand, Mizoram, Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Tripura, Jammu and Kashmir and Delhi in 2021-22 have reported home deliveries more than the national average of 4.5 per cent.

In 2020-21, also, these 13 states reported a high number of home deliveries, more than the all-India percentage of 5.2 per cent, according to the latest report of the Health Management Information System (HMIS), which is a complete source of information for facility level health data nationwide.

Experts said institutional deliveries are key to reduce Maternal Mortality Ratio (MMR) in India and home delivery is still happening because hospitals are still not readily accessible in far-fetched areas. MMR in India has declined from 130 in 2014-16 to 97 in 2018-20.

Institutional deliveries in India increased from 70.6 per cent in 2008-09 to 95.5 percent in 2021-22. In 2021-22, only Meghalaya saw 57.2 per cent of institutional deliveries. In 2020-21, only Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Lakshadweep had achieved hundred percent institutional deliveries.

Though home deliveries saw a slight dip in the last two years, two states – Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh – saw a hike last year. While in 2020-21, home delivery in Meghalaya was 40.6 per cent, it went up to 42.8 per cent in 2021-22.

Similarly, in Arunachal Pradesh, home deliveries stood at 8.8 per cent. It touched 9.4 per cent last year.

Surprisingly, Delhi also figures among the 13 states where home delivery is still occurring. Though, there is a slight dip in percentage. In 2020-21, the figure stood at 5.4 percent, it was 4.7 per cent in 2021-22.

In India, 10,67,470 home deliveries were reported in 2020-21 and 9,22,637 in 2021-22.

“The maternal delivery at home without skilled care at birth is a major public health issue. Maternal mortality is a severe public health problem where home delivery without skilled care at birth has a

significant detrimental impact,” said the HMIS analytical report.

Safer pregnancy

Improved institutional births clocked across India 95.5% in 2021-22 from 70.6 % in 2008-09

Institutional deliveries are key to eliminate Maternal Mortality Ratio in the country

Maternal Mortality Ratio saw significant fall 130 in 2014-16 from 97 in 2018-20

100% institutional deliveries

Two states, Telangana and Tamil Nadu, and two union territories Puducherry and Lakshadweep, reported full institutional deliveries in 2021-22

More births at home

Births at home continue to be a norm elsewhere in north-east and some north Indian states like Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Delhi

13 states reported home deliveries above national average in 2021-22.

4.5% national average of home deliveries

The states: Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Bihar, Uttarakhand, Mizoram, Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Tripura, Jammu and Kashmir and Delhi

In 2020-21 as well, these 13 states reported home deliveries above national average

