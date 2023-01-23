Home Nation

Maharashtra governor Koshyari expresses desire to step down

He further tweeted he can never forget the love and affection he has received from the people of Maharashtra during the last little more than three years.

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari (Photo | PTI)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI:  Amid controversial remarks of Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari about social reformers and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, he on Monday publicly expressed his desire to step down from the Governor Office and the same has been conveyed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his recent visit to Mumbai.

In the series of tweets, Koshyari said, “During the recent visit of the Prime Minister to Mumbai, I have conveyed to him my desire to be discharged of all political responsibilities and to spend the remainder of my life in reading, writing and other activities.”

He had earlier said that PM Modi had asked him to be the governor of Maharashtra. He said he did not want to do any active role but Modi insisted him to be the governor of Maharashtra and that he could not turn it down. 

Koshyari in his speech had said that Chhatrapati Shivaji is the old era hero while BJP leader Nitin Gadkari is the modern era hero. All these controversial statements backfired, giving ammunition to Oppositions that resulted in his decision to step down.

