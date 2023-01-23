Modi lauds CJI’s pitch for making SC judgments in regional languages

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday lauded Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud’s pitch for making Supreme Court judgments available in regional languages.

“At a recent function, the Hon’ble CJI Justice DY Chandrachud spoke of the need to work towards making SC judgments available in regional languages. He also suggested the use of technology for it. This is a laudatory thought, which will help many people, particularly youngsters,” Modi tweeted on Sunday.

The PM added that governemnt is all for encouraging regional languages and is in favour of making the option available for studying subjects such as engineering and medicine in Indian languages.

Tagging a video clip of Chandrachud’s speech, delivered at an event organised by the Bar Council of Maharashtra and Goa in Mumbai recently, the PM tweeted that the government at the Centre has been taking numerous efforts to encourage the Indian languages.

Taking to twitter, the prime minister said that India has several languages adding to the country’s cultural vibrancy. It may be recalled that the prime minister has in the past often pitched for making judicial verdicts more accessible to the common man by making those available in regional languages.

On July 7 in 2022, PM Modi had also emphasised the importance of providing engineering education in local languages during a virtual meeting with the heads of 107 centrally funded technical institutions on July 7 in 2022. In recent times also, the prime minister cautioned against controversies erupted over languages saying that every regional language is ‘worth worshiping’ as it keeps reflecting India’s culture and colloquial diversity.

On the secuirty front, speaking at the 57th All India Conference of Director Generals and Inspector Generals of Police in Delhi, Modi called for more cooperation between state police forces and central agencies to leverage capabilities.

While he said the police forces should be trained in emerging technologies, he also called for further strengthening of the traditional policing mechanisms such as foot patrols.

