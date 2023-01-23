No change in yatra plan: Congress after J&K blasts

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: As the Bharat Jodo Yatra resumed in J&K on Sunday a day after twin blasts rocked Jammu city, Congress said there would be no change in yatra schedule and asserted that there would be no compromise on Rahul Gandhi’s security.

After a day’s break, the yatra resumed from the Hiranagar area of Kathua at around 7 am today. After travelling for about 22 kilometers and entering Samba district, the yatra was halted for the day and would be resumed tomorrow morning. A delegation of Jammu Bar Association led by its president M K Bharadwaj met Rahul Gandhi and apprised him about their issues.

“We travel 21-22 kms daily during the yatra in two phases. Here, we travel 21 kms on a single stretch due to security issues,” Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said. “This won’t deter us,” said J&K Congress spokesman Ravindra Sharma.

