No change in yatra plan: Congress after J&K blasts

A delegation of Jammu Bar Association led by its president M K Bharadwaj met Rahul Gandhi and apprised him about their issues.

Published: 23rd January 2023 07:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2023 07:16 AM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with Congress MP K.C. Venugopal and Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray faction) MP Sanjay Raut during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', in Kathua district. (Photo | PTI)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR:  As the Bharat Jodo Yatra resumed in J&K on Sunday a day after twin blasts rocked Jammu city, Congress said there would be no change in yatra schedule and asserted that there would be no compromise on Rahul Gandhi’s security.

After a day’s break, the yatra resumed from the Hiranagar area of Kathua at around 7 am today. After travelling for about 22 kilometers and entering Samba district, the yatra was halted for the day and would be resumed tomorrow morning. A delegation of Jammu Bar Association led by its president M K Bharadwaj met Rahul Gandhi and apprised him about their issues.

“We travel 21-22 kms daily during the yatra in two phases. Here, we travel 21 kms on a single stretch due to security issues,” Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said. “This won’t deter us,” said J&K Congress spokesman Ravindra Sharma.

