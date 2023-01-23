Home Nation

PM unveils model of Netaji memorial, names 21 islands in Andamans after decorated soldiers

He also pointed out that demands to make Netaji's files public were made by many for long, and his government has done that.

Published: 23rd January 2023 12:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2023 12:58 PM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi on Monday virtually unveiled the model of a proposed memorial dedicated to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. (Photo | PTI)

PM Narendra Modi on Monday virtually unveiled the model of a proposed memorial dedicated to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PORT BLAIR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday virtually unveiled the model of a proposed memorial dedicated to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, to be set up in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and said it will infuse feelings of patriotism among people.

Modi, on the occasion of Netaji's 126th birth anniversary, also named 21 islands of the Union Territory after Param Vir Chakra awardees. He noted that the islands will be a source of inspiration for generations to come.

The PM also said that attempts were made to downplay Netaji's contribution to the freedom movement, but the entire country, right from Delhi and Bengal to Andaman and Nicobar Islands, is paying tribute to the great hero today, preserving history and heritage associated with him.

He also pointed out that demands to make Netaji's files public were made by many for long, and his government has done that.

Netaji will be remembered for his fierce resistance to colonial rule, he stated.

"Today, it is a proud moment for me as I address the people of Andamans because this is the land, where Subhas Chandra Bose unfurled the national flag for the first time in 1943," he said.

ALSO READ| 74-year-old official 'History of INA' remains shrouded in mystery: TMC MP 

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah lauded the initiative to christen the 21 islands, and said this effort will be a source of encouragement for the country's armed forces.

He also said that the cellular jail in the Union Territory, where many freedom fighters were incarcerated, is no less than a "pilgrimage site".

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Narendra Modi model Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Andaman and Nicobar Islands named 21 islands Param Vir Chakra awardees
India Matters
Representational image of flight status boards show delayed and cancelled flights. (Photo | AP)
Several flights delayed due to fog at Delhi airport
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Explosion at ex-MLA's house in J&K's Poonch
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Moscow-Goa flight diverted to Uzbekistan after bomb threat: Police 
Dera Sacha Sauda sect chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh (Photo | EPS)
Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim again granted 40-day parole

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp