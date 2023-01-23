Home Nation

SC to hear journalist Rana Ayyub's plea in money laundering case on Jan 25

On October 12 last year, the ED had filed a charge sheet against Ayyub, accusing her of cheating the public and using Rs 2.69 crore she got in charity for creating personal assets.

Published: 23rd January 2023

Journalist Rana Ayyub

Journalist Rana Ayyub (Photo | Rana Ayyub Twitter)

By Shruti Kakkar
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court Monday said it will hear on January 25 the petition of journalist Rana Ayyub challenging the summons issued to her by a special PMLA court in Ghaziabad in a money laundering case lodged by the ED.

Ayyub in her plea had sought quashing of the proceedings initiated by the Enforcement Directorate in Ghaziabad citing that the court didn’t have jurisdiction as the alleged offence had occurred in Mumbai. 

Although the plea was listed before the bench headed by Justice V Ramasubramanian on Monday it could not be taken up due to the cancellation of the said bench. 

Urging a bench headed by CJI DY Chandrachud to list the plea expeditiously, Senior Advocate Vrinda Grover said, “I’ve to appear on Friday. It’s against a summoning order.” She also urged the bench to hear it in the evening. Considering Grover’s contention, CJI agreed to list the plea on Wednesday.

“We will keep this day after tomorrow before an appropriate bench. Today will be difficult,” the CJI said. 

On November 29 last year, the special PMLA court in Ghaziabad had taken cognizance of the prosecution complaint filed by the Enforcement Directorate and summoned Ayyub. The case lodged by ED alleged that the funds raised by Ayyub through the crowdfunding platform Ketto violated FCRA. 

On October 12 last year, the ED had filed a charge sheet against Ayyub, accusing her of cheating the public and using Rs 2.69 crore she got in charity for creating personal assets, and also violating the foreign contribution law.

