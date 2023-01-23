Home Nation

Srinagar Diary| Register pet dogs or pay Rs 5,000 fine: SMC

Only dogs with anti-rabies certificates would be allowed to register as pets by the SMC.

Published: 23rd January 2023 08:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2023 08:58 AM   |  A+A-

Pet dog

Representational Image.

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

Register pet dogs or pay Rs 5,000 fine: SMC
The Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) has warned people of Srinagar to register their pet dogs with the corporation or face a Rs 5, 000 fine. In a notice, SMC directed all the pet dog owners residing in Srinagar to get their pet dogs registered within 30 days with Srinagar Municipal Corporation. The registration fee is Rs 500 for fresh registration while Rs 300 will be charged for yearly renewal of registration. Only dogs with anti-rabies certificates would be allowed to register as pets by the SMC. They warned that anybody found keeping a pet dog without SMC registration shall be challaned and fined upto Rs 5,000/- and may even lead to impounding of the dog.

Beautification of city for G20 events
In the run-up to host first ever G20 Summit events in Srinagar, the authorities have issued slew of instructions to enhance the roads by developing foot paths, medians, traffic road furnishing, landscape improvement, installation of roadside VMDs, installation of hoardings besides removal of wooden poles, rusted plant guards, hanging cable wires and unnecessary road dividers and debris. The government and commercial buildings along the roads would be painted. Plantation of ornamental green plants on medians and removal of withered trees has also been ordered.

3 siblings qualify J&K civil service exam
Three siblings including two sisters and a brother, belonging to a remote Kahi Trankhal village in mountainous Doda district have qualified the J&K Administrative Service (JKAS) exam. Suhail Ahmad Wani, the youngest of the three siblings, has secured 111th rank while his sisters Huma Anjum Wani and Ifra Anjum Wani secured 117th and 143th rank among the 187 successful candidates in J&K. While Ifra did her masters in Physics, Huma and Suhail have done Post Graduation in Political science. The trio, according to their family, self studied and did not go to any coaching centre. They had no mobile phone, they said.

Fayaz wani
Our correspondent in Jammu and Kashmir
fayazwani123@gmail.com

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SMC pet dogs register G20 Summit JKAS
India Matters
Representational image of flight status boards show delayed and cancelled flights. (Photo | AP)
Several flights delayed due to fog at Delhi airport
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Explosion at ex-MLA's house in J&K's Poonch
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Moscow-Goa flight diverted to Uzbekistan after bomb threat: Police 
Dera Sacha Sauda sect chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh (Photo | EPS)
Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim again granted 40-day parole

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp