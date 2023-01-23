Srinagar Diary| Register pet dogs or pay Rs 5,000 fine: SMC

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

Register pet dogs or pay Rs 5,000 fine: SMC

The Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) has warned people of Srinagar to register their pet dogs with the corporation or face a Rs 5, 000 fine. In a notice, SMC directed all the pet dog owners residing in Srinagar to get their pet dogs registered within 30 days with Srinagar Municipal Corporation. The registration fee is Rs 500 for fresh registration while Rs 300 will be charged for yearly renewal of registration. Only dogs with anti-rabies certificates would be allowed to register as pets by the SMC. They warned that anybody found keeping a pet dog without SMC registration shall be challaned and fined upto Rs 5,000/- and may even lead to impounding of the dog.

Beautification of city for G20 events

In the run-up to host first ever G20 Summit events in Srinagar, the authorities have issued slew of instructions to enhance the roads by developing foot paths, medians, traffic road furnishing, landscape improvement, installation of roadside VMDs, installation of hoardings besides removal of wooden poles, rusted plant guards, hanging cable wires and unnecessary road dividers and debris. The government and commercial buildings along the roads would be painted. Plantation of ornamental green plants on medians and removal of withered trees has also been ordered.

3 siblings qualify J&K civil service exam

Three siblings including two sisters and a brother, belonging to a remote Kahi Trankhal village in mountainous Doda district have qualified the J&K Administrative Service (JKAS) exam. Suhail Ahmad Wani, the youngest of the three siblings, has secured 111th rank while his sisters Huma Anjum Wani and Ifra Anjum Wani secured 117th and 143th rank among the 187 successful candidates in J&K. While Ifra did her masters in Physics, Huma and Suhail have done Post Graduation in Political science. The trio, according to their family, self studied and did not go to any coaching centre. They had no mobile phone, they said.

Fayaz wani

Our correspondent in Jammu and Kashmir

fayazwani123@gmail.com

