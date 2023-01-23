Three impersonators found on duty on behalf of 4 MBBS interns at BHUs SSL hospital, booked

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: An incident of impersonation came to light at Sir Sunderlal hospital of the Institute of Medical Sciences-Banaras Hindu University (IMS-BHU) wherein four MBBS interns were found to have deputed three persons with non-medical background to impersonate them and work on their behalf.

All seven were booked for cheating and criminal conspiracy on the basis of a complaint lodged by the hospital authorities on Sunday. The impersonators were working during the one-year internship period mandatory for MBBS students.

Lodging an FIR at Lanka police station, Inspector Brijesh Kumar Singh said that case against seven persons including MBBS interns Nitin, Shubham, Saumik Dey and Kriti Arora, and their impersonators Mohit Singh of Mirzapur, Abhishek Singh of Sonbhadra and Priti Chauhan of Varanasi , was lodged over a complaint of SSL hospital's security inspector of SSL hospital. "All seven have been booked

under sections 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating) and 120B (criminal conspiracy)," said the inspector.

The police personnel claimed that a probe was already launched and the process of collection of evidence was on in the case. "Further action will be taken as per the outcome of the investigation,” he said.

According to SSL Hospital medical superintendent Prof KK Gupta, a detailed internal investigation report was submitted to the director of IMS-BHU to facilitate setting up of an inquiry committee for further investigation into the case. Even the evidence and details of the case, sought by the cops were also provided to them for thorough investigation.

In fact, the incident came to light when the hospital authorities caught hold of a few suspicious elements and grilled them. “The youths caught by security personnel were identified as Mohit and Abhishek. On being interrogated, they confessed that MBBS interns Nitin, Shubham and Saumik had hired them to report at the wards, including emergency services of the hospital, of their deployment. Priti said that she had been impersonating Kriti Arora,” Gupta said, adding that the impersonators had signed the duty register on behalf of interns.

“The interns had been making payments to impersonators through digital mode. Vigil has been increased in all the wards,” he said.

