Home Nation

Two IEDs destroyed in JK's Rajouri

They were destroyed in a controlled explosion by the bomb disposal squad in the Chingus forest area, 30 kms away from the town.

Published: 23rd January 2023 10:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2023 10:32 AM   |  A+A-

Jammu blast, Kashmir

Security personnel stand guard after two blasts occurred at Narwal area in Jammu, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023.(Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAMMU: Two IEDs were destroyed in a controlled explosion in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, a senior police officer said on Monday.

The IEDs, or Improvised Explosive Devices, were recovered during a joint operation by police, army, and CRPF from Dassal village, 4 kms from Rajouri town, Sunday evening, the officer said.

He said the IEDs were located on an intelligence input.

They were destroyed in a controlled explosion by the bomb disposal squad in the Chingus forest area, 30 kms away from the town.

Security forces are on high alert across Jammu and Kashmir, where they have intensified checking and strengthened border and highway grids in view of the ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra and upcoming Republic Day.

A fresh alert was issued for the forces following two blasts on Saturday in Narwal locality of Jammu that left nine persons injured, and recovery of another IED in Kheora village of Rajouri last week, the officer said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Two IEDs destroyed Rajouri Jammu and Kashmir
India Matters
Representational image of flight status boards show delayed and cancelled flights. (Photo | AP)
Several flights delayed due to fog at Delhi airport
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Explosion at ex-MLA's house in J&K's Poonch
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Moscow-Goa flight diverted to Uzbekistan after bomb threat: Police 
Dera Sacha Sauda sect chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh (Photo | EPS)
Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim again granted 40-day parole

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp