Are your controversial statements meant to strengthen judiciary: Kapil Sibal's dig at Rijiju 

Published: 24th January 2023 10:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2023 10:36 AM   |  A+A-

Kapil Sibal

Kapil Sibal (File Photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Tuesday took a swipe at Law Minister Kiren Rijiju over his remarks that the government has not taken a single step to undermine the judiciary, asking whether his "controversial statements" were meant to strengthen it.

Sibal's remarks come a day after Rijiju said there can be a difference of opinion between the government and the judiciary but that does not mean the two are attacking each other and a "Mahabharat" is going on.

Addressing a gathering at the Tis Hazari courts complex here to mark Republic Day, Rijiju said the Modi government has not taken a single step to undermine the judiciary.

Reacting to the remarks, Sibal tweeted, "Rijiju: Another gem. 'The Modi government has not taken a single step to undermine the judiciary. "

"Are all your (Rijiju) controversial statements meant to strengthen the judiciary," the former law minister asked.

"You might believe it. We lawyers don't," the senior advocate said.

