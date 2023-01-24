Ayodhya’s Deepotsav to be theme of UP tableau for Republic Day parade

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Second time in the last three years, Ayodhya will feature in Uttar Pradesh’s tableau as ‘Deepotsav’ has been chosen as the theme to represent the state in for the Republic Day parade in New Delhi on January 26, this year.

As per the theme, the tableau will comprise of a large idol of sage Vashishtha, the family Guru of Lord Ram, in the front which will also feature a large replica of a lamp symbolising end of ignorance and the spreading of the light of knowledge. The middle portion will replicate Ayodhya decked up in all its

glory to welcome Lord Ram on his arrival after an exile of 14 years.

Bharat will also be shown seated with other relatives on the tableau. The rear portion of the tableau would be dedicated to Lord Ram along with Goddess Sita, brother Laxman and his army arriving Ayodhya by Pushpak Viman. The atmosphere of joy and revelry that prevailed in Ayodhya on return of Ram, Laxman, and Sita will be replicated. Besides, on both sides of the tableau, Deepotsav at Ram ki Paidi, Saryu Ghat etc will be depicted.

Ayodhya Deepotsav 2022 had set a new Guinness World Record for lighting over 15 lakh-earthen lamps on the banks of river Saryu as Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in the celebrations on the Diwali eve.

