Banarasi Munna Bhai MBBS, not one but three

LUCKN OW: The prestigious Banaras Hindu University (BHU) saw scenes from the Sanjay Dutt-starrer Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. unfold in real life after four MBBS interns were found to have deputed three persons with non-medical background to impersonate them and work on their behalf in the wards.

All seven were on Sunday booked for cheating and criminal conspiracy on the basis of a complaint lodged by the authorities of Sir Sunderlal hospital of the Institute of Medical Sciences-Banaras Hindu University (IMS-BHU). The impersonators were working during the one-year mandatory internship for MBBS students.

The case against MBBS interns Nitin, Shubham, Saumik Dey and Kriti Arora, and their impersonators Mohit Singh of Mirzapur, Abhishek Singh of Sonbhadra and Priti Chauhan of Varanasi, was lodged over a complaint of SSL hospital’s security inspector. “All seven have been booked under sections 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating) and 120B (criminal conspiracy),” Inspector Brijesh Kumar Singh of Lanka police station said.

As per SSL Hospital medical superintendent Prof KK Gupta, an internal probe report was submitted to the director of IMS-BHU to facilitate setting up of an inquiry committee for further investigation. The incident came to light when the hospital authorities caught hold of a few suspicious elements and grilled them.

“The youths caught by security personnel were identified as Mohit and Abhishek. On being interrogated, they confessed that MBBS interns Nitin, Shubham and Saumik had hired them to report at the wards, including emergency services of the hospital, of their deployment. Priti said that she had been impersonating Kriti Arora,” Gupta said, adding that the impersonators had signed the duty register on behalf of the interns.“The interns had been making payments to impersonators through digital mode. Vigil has been increased in all the wards,” he said.

