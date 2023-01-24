‘BBC maliciously tries to pin down our PM on mat’: Senior advocate 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: All India Bar Association chairman and senior advocate Dr Adish C Aggarwala has written to Home Minister Amit Shah, requesting him to order a 360-degree probe into an international conspiracy in BBC’s recent documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

While welcoming the government’s move to block YouTube channels and Twitter handles showcasing the documentary, Aggarwala has sought the constitution of an investigation team comprising a retired Supreme Court judge, jurists and investigators.

“This so-called documentary has nothing new to show or speak of. Much of its contents had been thoroughly circulated and discussed in public, considered and rejected by various courts, including the Supreme Court. The 20-year-old Gujarat riot has several layers to it, but this BBC tries to have a linear narrative, and quite maliciously tries to pin down our Prime Minister and the nation itself on the mat,” the letter states.

NEW DELHI: All India Bar Association chairman and senior advocate Dr Adish C Aggarwala has written to Home Minister Amit Shah, requesting him to order a 360-degree probe into an international conspiracy in BBC’s recent documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. While welcoming the government’s move to block YouTube channels and Twitter handles showcasing the documentary, Aggarwala has sought the constitution of an investigation team comprising a retired Supreme Court judge, jurists and investigators. “This so-called documentary has nothing new to show or speak of. Much of its contents had been thoroughly circulated and discussed in public, considered and rejected by various courts, including the Supreme Court. The 20-year-old Gujarat riot has several layers to it, but this BBC tries to have a linear narrative, and quite maliciously tries to pin down our Prime Minister and the nation itself on the mat,” the letter states.