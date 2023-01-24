Home Nation

BJP leader Laishram Rameswor Singh shot dead in Manipur

Singh sustained gunshot wounds on his chest and succumbed to injuries at a private hospital in Imphal.

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: A BJP leader in Manipur was shot dead by unidentified gunmen on Tuesday.

The motive behind the killing of Laishram Rameswor Singh (50) was yet to be ascertained. The police arrested one person and are searching for the prime suspect. The police appealed to him to surrender and warned people not to shelter him.

The assailants came in a car and fired at Singh, who was the convener of the BJP’s ex-servicemen cell in the state, near the gate of his house at Kshetri locality of Thoubal district in the Imphal valley. The vehicle sped away immediately after the incident, which occurred at around 11 am.

Singh sustained gunshot wounds on his chest and succumbed to injuries at a private hospital in Imphal. After autopsy, the body was taken to the BJP’s state office where party leaders, including Chief Minister N Biren Singh, paid floral tributes.

The BJP condemned the killing and demanded the arrest and punishment of all those responsible for the murder.

