BJP to launch nationwide minority outreach program; 60 Lok Sabha constituencies set as target

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After being advised by PM Narendra Modi at parties recently held National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has decided to go on a nationwide minority outreach program after February 10.

As part of this proposed minority outreach program, BJP through its minority morcha will rope in local religious gurus, office-bearers of local traders and prominent social people all belonging to minority sections. including Muslims. in its four-month-long nationwide minority outreach program.

BJP’s first-of-its-kind outreach program is aimed at not garnering electoral favour for the party solely, but also to ensure PM Modi's welfare and development schemes reach marginalized and minority communities.

Speaking to TNIE on Monday, the national president of BJP Minority Morcha Jamal Siddiqui said that the outreach program will have two important activities-the 'Scooter Yatra' and the 'Sneh Yatra'.

"Through such these initiatives, the BJP will try to reach the people of minority communities, including Pasmanda Muslims to make them feel that they are not being overlooked by the Modi government in developments. The outreach is basically aimed at conveying the PM's mantra 'Saab Ka Sath, Sab Ka Vikash' and 'nation first'," Siddiqui said.

As many as 106 Lok Sabha constituencies with a considerable population of marginalized and minority communities have been identified.

"The Minority Morcha of BJP will carry on the outreach program through local religious mentors, the office-bearers of local traders and other prominent social people belonging to minority communities across 60 Lok Sabha constituencies, which has a minority population of above 25 to 80%," Siddiqui added.

"We have included 13 Minority dominated constituencies each from UP and West Bengal in the proposed outreach program. Other activities of minority outreach will be deliberated and finally decided at the 20-day meeting of Minority Mocha’s national executive meeting, which is scheduled in Chhattisgarh on February 1 and 2," Siddiqui said.

He added that outreach will start after February 10 across the 60 constituencies and the program will conclude with a public rally by PM Modi in New Delhi. "The attendance of people from across 60 LS constituencies will be ensured at the PM's public rally," he added.

Prominent areas to be covered:

Baramulla (97% minority population)

Anantnag (95.5%)

Srinagar

Kishnaganj (67%)

Malappuram, Ponnani

Berhampur

