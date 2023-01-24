BSF women personnel to be part of camel contingent for Republic Day Parade 

Mayank Singh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: For the first time a dozen women camel riders will be participating as part of the famed camel contingent of the Border Security Force (BSF) during the Republic Day Parade on January 26.

The BSF on Monday said, “This is the first time BSF Mahila Camel Riders as part of BSF Camel Contingent will march on Kartavya Path during the Republic Day Parade.”

Marching atop the camels, these women camel riders will be donning specially designed regal ceremonial uniforms.

The uniforms which represent the many treasured craft forms of India have been assembled by a noted fashion designer who will have iconic Jodhpuri bandhgala, classic and elegant long tunic.

The textured fabric with hand-crafted zardosi work for various trims from Benaras is done in the 400 years-old Danka technique, the BSF had said.

The uniform is styled with the striking Pagh – a turban, inspired by the heritage Pagh of the Mewar region of Rajasthan.

The BSF camel contingent has been participating in the Republic Day parade since 1976.

The contingent usually comprises 90 camels -- 54 with troops and the rest with band personnel.

The Camel contingent is also part of the Beating the Retreat ceremony which is held three days after Republic Day on January 29.

The BSF is the only force in the country to deploy camels for both operational and ceremonial duties. .It is astride these camels that the bordermen, as the BSF personnel are called, patrol the Thar Desert along the borders with Pakistan.

Out of total approx 240,000 personnel the BSF has around 8,000 women personnel including around 140 officers which include the subordinate officers also. The women, as per the sources, are deployed in all kinds of operational duties like the zero line patrolling and night observation post duties. The Force has also deployed all women floating Border Out Posts (BOPs) along the India Bangladesh borders under its water wing. The BSF also has an all women daredevil motorcycle team named Seema Bhawani.

The BSF was raised on December 1, 1965 and it is primarily tasked with guarding international borders with Pakistan and Bangladesh. It is a unique force in the world having the elements of aviation, artillery and water wing as its assets.

