Home Nation

BSF women personnel to be part of camel contingent for Republic Day Parade 

The BSF on Monday said, “This is the first time BSF Mahila Camel Riders as part of BSF Camel Contingent will march on Kartavya Path during the Republic Day Parade.”

Published: 24th January 2023 01:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2023 01:15 AM   |  A+A-

The uniform is styled with the striking Pagh – a turban, inspired by the heritage Pagh of the Mewar region of Rajasthan.

The uniform is styled with the striking Pagh – a turban, inspired by the heritage Pagh of the Mewar region of Rajasthan. (Photo | BSF)

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: For the first time a dozen women camel riders will be participating as part of the famed camel contingent of the Border Security Force (BSF) during the Republic Day Parade on January 26.

The BSF on Monday said, “This is the first time BSF Mahila Camel Riders as part of BSF Camel Contingent will march on Kartavya Path during the Republic Day Parade.”

Marching atop the camels, these women camel riders will be donning specially designed regal ceremonial uniforms.

The uniforms which represent the many treasured craft forms of India have been assembled by a noted fashion designer who will have iconic Jodhpuri bandhgala, classic and elegant long tunic.

The textured fabric with hand-crafted zardosi work for various trims from Benaras is done in the 400 years-old Danka technique, the BSF had said.

The uniform is styled with the striking Pagh – a turban, inspired by the heritage Pagh of the Mewar region of Rajasthan.

The BSF camel contingent has been participating in the Republic Day parade since 1976.

The contingent usually comprises 90 camels -- 54 with troops and the rest with band personnel.

The Camel contingent is also part of the Beating the Retreat ceremony which is held three days after Republic Day on January 29.

The BSF is the only force in the country to deploy camels for both operational and ceremonial duties.  .It is astride these camels that the bordermen, as the BSF personnel are called, patrol the Thar Desert along the borders with Pakistan.

Out of total approx 240,000 personnel the BSF has around 8,000 women personnel including around 140 officers which include the subordinate officers also. The women, as per the sources, are deployed in all kinds of operational duties like the zero line patrolling and night observation post duties. The Force has also deployed all women floating Border Out Posts (BOPs) along the India Bangladesh borders under its water wing. The BSF also has an all women daredevil motorcycle team named Seema Bhawani.

The BSF was raised on December 1, 1965 and it is primarily tasked with guarding international borders with Pakistan and Bangladesh. It is a unique force in the world having the elements of aviation, artillery and water wing as its assets.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BSF Border Security Force republic day parade republic day camel contingent women
India Matters
File Photo
Kerala HC lawyer collected kickbacks to ‘buy’ verdicts
Justice Madan Lokur. (File Photo)
If ‘basic structure doctrine’ goes, our fundamental rights too will go, says Justice Madan Lokur
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Soon, government to track, deport 3.5 lakh ‘rogue’ foreign visitors  
Jawaharlal Nehru University (Photo | EPS)
JNUSU stages sit-in over its various demands 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp