Celebrated architect Balkrishna Doshi passes away at 95

'A master wielder of form and light, Doshi has left an indelible legacy,' Architecture Digest of India said in a post.

Published: 24th January 2023 12:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2023 03:32 PM   |  A+A-

Balkrishna_Doshi

Celebrated architect Balkrishna Doshi. (Photo | RIBA Twitter)

By Online Desk

Celebrated Indian architect Balkrishna Vithaldas Doshi, who was fondly called as BV Doshi, passed away in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, due to age-related complications, according to media reports. He was 95 years old.

Architecture Digest of India took to Instagram to share the news and to offer condolences.

"A master wielder of form and light, Doshi has left an indelible legacy. A loving husband, father, grandfather, and a true inspiration to the people of the country," the post read. It added, "For us at AD, this is a heartbreaking loss; and we will miss his childlike enthusiasm, curiosity, and humility that touched us all so deeply."

The master architect worked under Le Corbusier and Louis Kahn.

Doshi's architecture is seen in some of the most iconic buildings in India, including the Indian Institutes of Management in Bengaluru and Udaipur, the National Institute of Fashion Technology in Delhi, along with the Amdavad ni Gufa underground gallery, the Centre for Environmental Planning and Technology, the Tagore Memorial Hall, Institute of Indology and Premabhai Hall, and the private residence Kamala House --- all in Ahmedabad.

He has been awarded the Padma Shri and the Padma Bhushan.

In 2018, he became the first Indian architect to receive the Pritzker Architecture Prize, referred to as the Nobel Prize of Architecture. In 2022, he was awarded the Royal Institute of British Architects' Royal Gold Medal.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday condoled the demise of Balkrishna Doshi.

"Dr B.V. Doshi Ji was a brilliant architect and a remarkable institution builder. The coming generations will get glimpses of his greatness by admiring his rich work across India. His passing away is saddening. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti," Modi tweeted.

