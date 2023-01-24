Home Nation

Chandigarh Diary: Congress lashes out at Manpreet  Badal

Punjab Congress President Amarinder Raja Warring said that the party should be careful from the opportunistic leaders who come from other parties.  

Published: 24th January 2023 07:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2023 07:20 AM   |  A+A-

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

With former Congress leader and ex-finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal joining the Bharatiya Janata Party recently, the senior leaders of the grand old party left no stone unturned to hit back at him at the Pathankot rally of the Bharat Jodo Yatra. Be it the leader of opposition of Punjab Partap Singh Bajwa, who alleged that elder Manpreet’s uncle used to wear khaki knickers underneath his trousers and but his nephew has worn it openly. Bajwa’ reference was to former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal. Also Punjab Congress President Amarinder Raja Warring said that the party should be careful from the opportunistic leaders who come from other parties.  

Sukhu sits with officials till late night
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu means business as he sits late at night in the office with the bureaucrats, thus keeping them on their toes. The minister called up a senior officer around 11.30 pm one day to get an opinion on a file. He has been repeatedly reminding the officers during meetings that he means business as he is not here to rule, but change the system. He is currently camping at government-run hotel Peterhoff. Even during Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, he walked about 25 kilometres with Gandhi scion, then resumed his duty the next day.

Amritsar civic body holds meeting at hotel
The Amritsar Municipal Corporation did not pay any heed to the objection raised by the AAP MLA from Amritsar (North) and former IPS officer Kuwar Vijay Partap over general meetings being held at hotels. He questioned why was the corporation holding it’s general house meeting in a hotel  despite having facilities at their office.  He wrote the letter to the commissioner of the corporation after he got an invitation last week to attend the meeting on January 20 in the hotel.  He siad it was in violation of constitutional norms as per his letter. The MLA has been voicing his dissenting views on many issues.

Harpreet Bajwa
Our correspondent in Chandigarh
hsbajwa73@gmail.com

