Couple from Imphal aims to curb imports from South East Asian countries for orchids

Rajkumar has so far developed 200 hybrid Orchid plant varieties and got 17 of them registered with the Royal Horticulture Society  in the United Kingdom.

Published: 24th January 2023 07:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2023 07:01 AM   |  A+A-

Orchids

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL:  A couple in Imphal are on a mission to reduce India’s excessive dependence on South East Asian countries for Orchid Flower Plants. Rajkumar Kishor, who holds a Ph.D in Orchid Plants from Manipur University, and his wife Thoudam Kebisana are heading a StartUp in Imphal. Rajkumar has so far developed 200 hybrid Orchid plant varieties and got 17 of them registered with the Royal Horticulture Society  in the United Kingdom.

“Bulk of India’s Orchid flower requirements is met through imports from South East Asian nations. They are the prime income generators of these SE Asian nations. We at our StartUp are working at reducing India’s dependence on these nations,” said Raj Kishore.

