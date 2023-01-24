Home Nation

For some people, whites are still their masters: Rijiju on BBC documentary row 

On Sunday, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju while taking on the malicious campaigns said that some people consider BBC above Supreme Court.

Published: 24th January 2023 05:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2023 06:11 PM   |  A+A-

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju.

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju. (Photo | PTI)

By Shruti Kakkar
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a scornful attack on opposition leaders, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday while slamming their support for BBC’s recent documentary on PM Modi said that for some people, whites are still their masters whose decision on the nation is final. 

Taking to Twitter, the Law Minister said, “For some people, the white rulers are still the masters whose decision on India is final and not the decision of the Supreme Court of India or the will of the people of India.”

On Sunday, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju while taking on the malicious campaigns said that some people consider BBC above Supreme Court. Rijiju while levelling allegations on these people for lowering the country’s dignity and image to the extent of “pleasing their moral masters” also tweeted, “Minorities, or for that matter, every community in India is moving ahead positively. India's image cannot be disgraced by malicious campaigns launched inside or outside India. PM Modi Ji's voice is the voice of 1.4 billion Indians.”

In his tweet, he also said, “Some people in India have still not moved away from the colonial influence. They consider BBC to be above India’s highest court and pull down the country’s prestige and image to any extent to please their ideological masters (naitik aaka).” 

While denouncing the controversial documentary, India last week had described the same as a propaganda speech which was designed for pushing a discredited narrative. Even the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting had issued directions for blocking multiple YouTube videos and Twitter posts that had shared the links of the documentary’s first part.

