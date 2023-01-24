India and France ink pact for submarine's AIP certification; to be fitted onboard INS Kalvari

Mayank Singh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In an important development which could help in boosting Indian Navy’s underwater combat capabilities, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Naval Group, France have inked a pact on Monday for the design certification of the energy module and Air Independent Propulsion (AIP).

It will be ready to be fitted on board INS Kalvari once it is due for major refit.

The AIP once fitted onboard a submarine acts as a force multiplier to its capability by enhancing the submerged endurance of the boat several fold.

In comparison to the AIP systems being used by the navies worldwide, the indigenous fuel cell-based AIP is unique as the hydrogen is generated onboard. In 2021, the land-based prototype of the NMRL’s AIP was tested successfully.

“This new endeavour between DRDO (NMRL) and Naval Group France will be a very significant step towards the detailed design certification of the energy module, which will be performed by NMRL along with Indian industry and design of the platforms impacted by the integration of the indigenous AIP inside the Indian submarine by Naval Group,” the DRDO said.

“These actions will seamlessly lead the way to start localization and industrialization of AIP including the hull fabrication by the Indian industry for future fitment on-board the submarines.”

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Pierre Eric Pommellet, Chairman & CEO at Naval Group congratulated the team by saying “We are very proud to cooperate with Indian stakeholders to safely integrate the DRDO AIP in the Kalvari class submarines built by MDL.”

“This is a natural extension of strategic bilateral cooperation shared between France and India in the field of underwater defence and deterrence and in spirit of Naval Group’s continued commitment towards Atma Nirbhar Bharat policy,” he added.

In October 2019, the DRDO had announced a breakthrough in the fuel cell-based AIP system for Indian Naval Submarines.

It must be noted that Pakistan already operates submarines fitted with the AIP system. Also, the Chinese warships and submarines have increased their maritime patrolling of the Indian Ocean.

