Judges don’t face poll, but people are watching: Rijiju

Reiterating that his letter to the CJI dated January 6, did not seek government nominees on the collegium, he said it was meant as a follow up of the SC’s verdict in the NJAC case.

Published: 24th January 2023 07:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2023 07:51 AM   |  A+A-

Kiren Rijiju

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju. (Photo | PTI)

By Shruti Kakkar
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Union law minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday threw another barb at the judiciary, saying though judges don’t face public scrutiny or polling like politicians, people are definitely watching and forming opinions based on their performance.

Speaking at a Delhi Bar Association event, Rijiju said, “Judges don’t have to face elections. They are also not subjected to public scrutiny. Although the public can’t elect judges, they are watching them. Their judgments, the way they work and the manner in which they dispense justice, people are looking and are also forming an opinion. In the age of social media, nothing can be hidden.”

After Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud’s request for imposition of restrictions on social media against adverse comments on judges, the Centre is considering to take stern steps, he said, but wondered what could be done if the criticism is on a “mass scale”. “CJI told me that there should be some restrictions on social media. CJI asked us to take some stern steps against people who are commenting on judges. We are considering it. But when people are criticising at a  mass scale, what can we do?” Rijiju asked.

Reiterating that his letter to the CJI dated January 6, did not seek government nominees on the collegium, he said it was meant as a follow up of the SC’s verdict in the NJAC case. “I wrote a letter to CJI on 6th Jan... Nobody knew about this for 2/3 days but someone got to know and the headline was that law minister has written a letter to CJI for government representatives in collegium.... Collegium consists of five judges, how can I add someone else in the collegium?” Rijiju asked. He said the Centre respects the judiciary as its independence is absolutely necessary for democracy. “If the dignity of judiciary is lowered, then it can’t be protected,” he said.

