Home Nation

Madhya Pradesh in poll year: Changes in school, highway action plans

All those who denigrate our great men like Goswami Tulsidas and their sacred creations, will not be tolerated in MP. All these sacred scriptures will be taught to students, said CM Chouhan.

Published: 24th January 2023 07:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2023 07:12 AM   |  A+A-

MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan addresses at an event in Orchha, Niwari district . (Photo | PTI)

MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan addresses at an event in Orchha, Niwari district . (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: “As the CM of the state, I’m announcing that the saar (essence) of Bhagavad Gita, Ramcharitmanas, Ramayana and Mahabharata will be taught in all government schools of the state,” Shivraj Singh Chouhan said at the RSS’s Vidya Bharti’s Sughosh Karyakram, to mark Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose’s 126th birth anniversary, in Bhopal on Monday. 

Hours later while addressing an event for unveiling and laying the foundation of road projects in religious town Orchha in Niwari district, attended by the Union Minister of road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari, the CM made more religious announcements.

“Why shouldn’t we teach our students, our ancient scriptures, including the ones related to Lord Ram?” Chouhan asked. Taking a dig at those who make objectionable remarks about these religious scriptures, Chouhan said in Bhopal, “All those who denigrate our great men like Goswami Tulsidas and their sacred creations, will not be tolerated in MP. All these sacred scriptures will be taught to students in our government schools.” 

The MP CM again lashed out at those politicians, who are making objectionable remarks about Lord Ram. “Lord Ram is India’s identity and life and those denigrating Lord Ram can’t be tolerated,” CM said.
Meanwhile, addressing the event in Orchha, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari announced to connect Ayodhya to Orchha. An action plan will soon be made for connecting Orchha to Ayodhya, he added. 

The programme was organised for laying the foundation of 18 road projects worth Rs 6,800 crore at Orchha in Niwari district. He said, “Like 84 Kosi Parikrama padpath is being constructed in Ayodhya, on the same lines, Shri Ram’s Padpath should be constructed linking Orchha and area nearby. It should have action plan of things linked to the story of Lord Ram. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bhagavad Gita Ramcharitmanas Ramayana Mahabharata Textbooks
India Matters
File Photo
Kerala HC lawyer collected kickbacks to ‘buy’ verdicts
Justice Madan Lokur. (File Photo)
If ‘basic structure doctrine’ goes, our fundamental rights too will go, says Justice Madan Lokur
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Soon, government to track, deport 3.5 lakh ‘rogue’ foreign visitors  
Jawaharlal Nehru University (Photo | EPS)
JNUSU stages sit-in over its various demands 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp