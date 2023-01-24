Madhya Pradesh in poll year: Changes in school, highway action plans

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: “As the CM of the state, I’m announcing that the saar (essence) of Bhagavad Gita, Ramcharitmanas, Ramayana and Mahabharata will be taught in all government schools of the state,” Shivraj Singh Chouhan said at the RSS’s Vidya Bharti’s Sughosh Karyakram, to mark Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose’s 126th birth anniversary, in Bhopal on Monday.

Hours later while addressing an event for unveiling and laying the foundation of road projects in religious town Orchha in Niwari district, attended by the Union Minister of road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari, the CM made more religious announcements.

“Why shouldn’t we teach our students, our ancient scriptures, including the ones related to Lord Ram?” Chouhan asked. Taking a dig at those who make objectionable remarks about these religious scriptures, Chouhan said in Bhopal, “All those who denigrate our great men like Goswami Tulsidas and their sacred creations, will not be tolerated in MP. All these sacred scriptures will be taught to students in our government schools.”

The MP CM again lashed out at those politicians, who are making objectionable remarks about Lord Ram. “Lord Ram is India’s identity and life and those denigrating Lord Ram can’t be tolerated,” CM said.

Meanwhile, addressing the event in Orchha, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari announced to connect Ayodhya to Orchha. An action plan will soon be made for connecting Orchha to Ayodhya, he added.

The programme was organised for laying the foundation of 18 road projects worth Rs 6,800 crore at Orchha in Niwari district. He said, “Like 84 Kosi Parikrama padpath is being constructed in Ayodhya, on the same lines, Shri Ram’s Padpath should be constructed linking Orchha and area nearby. It should have action plan of things linked to the story of Lord Ram.

