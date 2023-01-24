Home Nation

Next bail application plea of eight detained naval veterans in Doha soon

This month also marks the completion of 50 years of diplomatic relations between India and Qatar and there is optimism that this celebration will include the release of these veterans.

Published: 24th January 2023

By Yeshi Seli
NEW DELHI: After nearly six months of being in solitary confinement eight naval veterans in Doha hope for a bail application to be finally accepted or a repatriation to be raised as the next hearing could be any day from now. 

"The possibility of the next hearing happening anytime now has been communicated by some senior officials of Dahra to family members of these naval veterans. The hearing can be as early as January 24th (though it has been slated for January 29th). With no charges being framed since they were taken by the Qatari Interior ministry officials on August 30th,2022, there is the optimism of their being finally repatriated,’’ said sources.

Meanwhile, the health of Commander Purnendu Tiwari, who has been a decorated naval officer, has been a point of concern for his family back home.

"Commander Tiwari has lost around 10 kgs of weight since he has been in solitary confinement. His 84-year-old mother has been unable to meet him in person as she isn’t fit to travel to Qatar, unlike family members of other veterans. The stress of being in confinement and not being able to meet his kin is naturally taking a toll,’’ said sources.

Meanwhile, third consular access was granted to the Indian Embassy in Doha a few days back. India’s Ambassador to Doha, Deepak Mital, has been able to meet all eight naval veterans during the consular access, said sources. Some family members visiting Doha have been allowed in-person meetings with the officers. 

"The Indian government has been continuously taking up the issue of the early repatriation of these naval veterans. We are optimistic that they will all be back home,’’ said sources.

This month also marks the completion of 50 years of diplomatic relations between India and Qatar and there is optimism that this celebration will include the release of these veterans.

