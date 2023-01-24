Punjab has no water to share with others: BJP

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: The two-day executive meeting of the BJP’s Punjab unit concluded in Amritsar on Monday in which the state unit of the saffron party passed a resolution against the sharing of the state river waters with other states, making it’s stand clear on the decades old Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal issue.

Interestingly, a few days back BJP-led Haryana government had asked the Supreme Court to ensure completion of the remaining portion of the SYL canal after the talks with the Punjab government failed.

After the meeting the Punjab BJP president Ashwani Sharma said, “Time and again the BJP leaders are asked to clear their stand on the SYL issue. I think now after passing of this resolution we have put an end to this question. It is very clear that Punjab does not have any water to give to any other state.”

The political resolution was proposed by Sunil Jakhar, member of national executive of the saffron party and Manoranjan Kalia while Rana Gurmeet Singh Sodhi endorsed it.

Another resolution was also passed to hail the steps taken by the Modi government for the Sikh community, including the opening of Kartarpur corridor, scrapping of black list of Sikhs and giving shelter to Sikhs from Afghanistan. Sharma said that only BJP can bring about all- round development in Punjab, and make it drug and corruption free. He claimed that the people of Punjab were fed up with the AAP Government.

Further taking a dig at the Mann Government, he said that the government has created an atmosphere of anarchy in Punjab. He added that the AAP only made “hollow promises” but did nothing for development. “This is an insensitive government, which has nothing to do with the people of the state and their sentiments,” Sharma added.

