Soon, government to track, deport 3.5 lakh ‘rogue’ foreign visitors  

Amit Mukherjee By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Central government is set to introduce an upgraded ‘track and deport’ process to tackle the issue of foreigners staying in India illegally after their visit permits have expired. As per home ministry sources, with over 3.5 lakh foreigners refusing to leave even after visa expiry, and many of them going untraceable, the government is looking at slapping serious criminal charges on those facilitating their illegal stay.

Also, the scope of the Su Swagatam app, which was launched in June 2021 for providing information to foreign visitors, is being “optimised” to ensure a more efficient monitoring system. Mission offices have been asked to expedite implementation of biometric and digitised physical profiling for visa processing, wherever it’s pending, for better tracking of rogue visitors. “Date integrated with a super app will help in better monitoring,” sources said.

The issue has again come in the limelight after the Delhi Police faced resistance when they tried to nab five Nigerians who were allegedly overstaying in India with expired visas. Meanwhile, the ‘Su Swagatam app’ which provides facilities like visa application stage is being tweaked. “The app is also integrated with the Foreigners Regional Registration Office portal thereby facilitating foreign nationals to apply for visa extension, residential permit, exit permit, etc, and at the same time track violations,” sources said, adding that the modification will leave less room for violations.

Officials are working with the Indian missions in over 50 countries to take advantage of the app available in 12 languages. A list of countries from where most visa violations take place is being made. “This would help effective pre-visa evaluations of persons from those nations,” a source said.

Hawk eye on illegal residents

Over 3.5 lakh foreigners still in India after visa expiry

Mission offices asked to expedite implementation of biometric and digitised physical profiling for visa processing

Scope of ‘Su Swagatam app’ being optimised to ensure better monitoring of foreign tourists

Besides confiscation of passports and Aadhaar cards from foreigners staying illegally, government looking at strictly penalising those harbouring unauthorised foreign visitors

App is integrated with FRRO portal, facilitating foreign nationals to apply for visa extension, residential permit, exit permit, etc

Officials coordinating with Indian missions in over 50 countries to take advantage of the app available in more than 12 languages

NEW DELHI: The Central government is set to introduce an upgraded ‘track and deport’ process to tackle the issue of foreigners staying in India illegally after their visit permits have expired. As per home ministry sources, with over 3.5 lakh foreigners refusing to leave even after visa expiry, and many of them going untraceable, the government is looking at slapping serious criminal charges on those facilitating their illegal stay. Also, the scope of the Su Swagatam app, which was launched in June 2021 for providing information to foreign visitors, is being “optimised” to ensure a more efficient monitoring system. Mission offices have been asked to expedite implementation of biometric and digitised physical profiling for visa processing, wherever it’s pending, for better tracking of rogue visitors. “Date integrated with a super app will help in better monitoring,” sources said. The issue has again come in the limelight after the Delhi Police faced resistance when they tried to nab five Nigerians who were allegedly overstaying in India with expired visas. Meanwhile, the ‘Su Swagatam app’ which provides facilities like visa application stage is being tweaked. “The app is also integrated with the Foreigners Regional Registration Office portal thereby facilitating foreign nationals to apply for visa extension, residential permit, exit permit, etc, and at the same time track violations,” sources said, adding that the modification will leave less room for violations. Officials are working with the Indian missions in over 50 countries to take advantage of the app available in 12 languages. A list of countries from where most visa violations take place is being made. “This would help effective pre-visa evaluations of persons from those nations,” a source said. Hawk eye on illegal residents Over 3.5 lakh foreigners still in India after visa expiry Mission offices asked to expedite implementation of biometric and digitised physical profiling for visa processing Scope of ‘Su Swagatam app’ being optimised to ensure better monitoring of foreign tourists Besides confiscation of passports and Aadhaar cards from foreigners staying illegally, government looking at strictly penalising those harbouring unauthorised foreign visitors App is integrated with FRRO portal, facilitating foreign nationals to apply for visa extension, residential permit, exit permit, etc Officials coordinating with Indian missions in over 50 countries to take advantage of the app available in more than 12 languages