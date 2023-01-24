Surat hit-and-run case: Video clip surfaces, victim's body was dragged for 12km

Dilip Singh Kshatriya By

Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: In a shocking rerun of the Delhi car-drag case, a body was found almost 12 km away from the accident site in Palsana taluka of Surat district, police said on Tuesday.

The wife of the deceased Ashwini Patil has been undergoing treatment in the hospital for the last four days. In a conversation with the local media, she said, “My husband and I were coming to Surat around 10:00 pm when suddenly a car hit us badly from behind. I fell off from the vehicle; Luckily, people from the surrounding area immediately came to help me. They searched hard for my husband on the road in the dark, but he was not found.”

The accident happened on January 18 when a car hit a couple who were on a two-wheeler. It was only after a video of the speeding car involved in the accident surfaced that the culprits could be identified.

The Samaritan, who had followed and recorded the speeding car, shared the video clip with the Surat rural police.

In a shocking incident Like #Delhi, a man drag a 24-year-old youth for 12 kilometers under the vehicle On #Gujarat's Surat District's roads, youth died, another youth made a video of the incident and handed it over to the police,@NewIndianXpress @TheMornStandard @santwana99 pic.twitter.com/DKyZW8FO5q — Dilip Singh Kshatriya (@Kshatriyadilip) January 24, 2023

District Superintendent of Police Hitesh Joysar told TNIE, "In this incident, the couple who were going on a bike was hit by an unknown driver who ran away. Meanwhile, a citizen shared the video of the suspected car on my WhatsApp. We were able to identify the car and locate the accused's residence. Right now the accused driver has gone underground, but we will arrest him soon."

He further added that the police were able to uncover the crime due to the vigilance of a citizen. "He noticed that a person fell from a car in front. So he followed the car and recorded the video on his mobile. As the front car was speeding up, he orally recorded the car's registration number. Initially, he did not gather the courage to share the information with the police, but after reading the news in the media, he decided to share the video footage."

According to the police, the citizen wished for anonymity, and he will be honoured for his courage, in maintaining secrecy.

(With inputs from IANS)

