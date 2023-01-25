Ankita murder case: No bail for 3 accused

Home Nation

The court of Judicial Magistrate Bhawana Pandey has rejected the bail plea of the three accused in the murder case of   receptionist Ankita Bhandari of Vantara Resort under Pauri Garhwal area.

DEHRADUN:  The court of Judicial Magistrate Bhawana Pandey has rejected the bail plea of the three accused in the murder case of receptionist Ankita Bhandari of Vantara Resort under Pauri Garhwal area. The next hearing of the case will be on February 2 in the Additional Sessions Court, Kotdwar. Dismissing the bail plea, the court also dismissed the application relating to electronic evidence sought by the defence.

On the other hand, the police have also prepared a list of questions to be asked to Pulkit during the narco test. Apart from the questions suggested by Pulkit himself, other questions of the police will be included. The number of these questions is said to be around 30. Recently, the court had allowed Pulkit’s narco test. Now the date of narco test is likely to be allotted by Delhi’s Central Forensic Lab. Many questions have to be solved through narco test in this case. 

