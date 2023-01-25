Home Nation

Digvijaya remarks ridiculous: Rahul amid BJP roast

The Congress hasn’t liked party leader Digvijaya Singh’s remarks questioning the 2016 surgical strike.

Published: 25th January 2023 08:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2023 08:39 AM   |  A+A-

Former Madhya Pradesh CM Digvijaya Singh

Former Madhya Pradesh CM Digvijaya Singh (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

SRINAGAR/NEW DELHI:  The Congress hasn’t liked party leader Digvijaya Singh’s remarks questioning the 2016 surgical strike. The final word has come from Rahul Gandhi who termed his remarks ridiculous. However, the BJP wouldn’t let it go, and has threatened to take the controversy to the people.

Rahul’s strong denunciation came during his Bharat Jodo Yatra’s halt in Jhajjar Kotli, Jammu. He said the party trusts the Indian Army and that armed forces don’t need to give any evidence for their daredevilry. “I don’t agree with what Digvijaya has said. These were his personal views and not that of Congress,” Rahul said. “We are crystal clear that armed forces don’t need to provide proof of anything,” Rahul said. Digvijaya on Monday questioned the 2016 surgical strikes and said there was no evidence to prove that such an action took place at all.

READ HERE | Congress distances from Digvijaya’s Pulwama jibe

Asked why no action was taken against Digvijaya, Rahul said, “We are a democratic party and not a dictatorship. We don’t run our party on principles of coercion. We don’t appreciate Digvijaya’s personal views. The party’s views are above his views.” “The views of the party are generated from conversations within the party. In this case, I am sorry to have to say this about a senior leader, he said a ridiculous thing,” said Rahul.

Asked about the party’s stand on Article 370 revocation, Rahul said, “Our position is very clear. Our working committee resolution is there and you can read it”.  He, however, said the party wants early restoration of statehood in J&K.

On BJP’s charge that there is a “Pakistan in Congress DNA,” he said the Congress gave independence to India. It created all the institutions and the country was built on Congress’s philosophy. When we were fighting against the imperial British, the BJP and RSS were standing with the imperialists. Their ideology and their leaders advanced the two-nation theory. We did not give it”.

In Delhi, the BJP was sulfurous, saying the Congress was “habituated to maligning the Army’s reputation. “The Congress must clear its stand on terrorism and national security. It goes without saying that Congress is habituated to casting doubts over the Army’s operations against the country’s enemy,” former Law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Digvijaya Singh Pulwama attack Surgical strike Indian Army
India Matters
File Photo
Kerala HC lawyer collected kickbacks to ‘buy’ verdicts
Justice Madan Lokur. (File Photo)
If ‘basic structure doctrine’ goes, our fundamental rights too will go, says Justice Madan Lokur
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Soon, government to track, deport 3.5 lakh ‘rogue’ foreign visitors  
Jawaharlal Nehru University (Photo | EPS)
JNUSU stages sit-in over its various demands 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp