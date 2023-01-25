Home Nation

Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu seeks Centre’s help for weather observatories

Interestingly there are 17,120 landslide-prone sites in the state, and as many as 675 such areas are situated near critical infrastructural projects and habitations.

Published: 25th January 2023 09:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2023 09:03 AM   |  A+A-

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (Photo | PTI)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH:  The Himachal Pradesh government has urged the Centre to set up weather observatories in the state and advocates for a hi-tech seismic laboratory-cum-data analysis centre and doppler radars to strengthen disaster response. Interestingly there are 17,120 landslide-prone sites in the state, and as many as 675 such areas are situated near critical infrastructural projects and habitations.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday met Union MoS, Science and Technology, Space and Atomic Energy, Jitendra Singh in Delhi and held deliberations on agriculture, horticulture and health sectors by using technologies. 

Keeping in view the vulnerability of the state to earthquakes, Sukhu requested for establishing a hi-tech seismic laboratory-cum data analysis centre in Kangra and Hamirpur seismic zone. He apprised the Union minister  that as the state was prone to natural calamities, there was a need for setting up doppler radars in two tribal districts of Kinnaur and Lahaul Spiti besides establishing weather observatories at Hamirpur, Chamba, Nalagarh, Keylong and Kaza regions along-with a data centre in Hamirpur district.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Weather prediction
India Matters
File Photo
Kerala HC lawyer collected kickbacks to ‘buy’ verdicts
Justice Madan Lokur. (File Photo)
If ‘basic structure doctrine’ goes, our fundamental rights too will go, says Justice Madan Lokur
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Soon, government to track, deport 3.5 lakh ‘rogue’ foreign visitors  
Jawaharlal Nehru University (Photo | EPS)
JNUSU stages sit-in over its various demands 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp