Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu seeks Centre’s help for weather observatories

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: The Himachal Pradesh government has urged the Centre to set up weather observatories in the state and advocates for a hi-tech seismic laboratory-cum-data analysis centre and doppler radars to strengthen disaster response. Interestingly there are 17,120 landslide-prone sites in the state, and as many as 675 such areas are situated near critical infrastructural projects and habitations.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday met Union MoS, Science and Technology, Space and Atomic Energy, Jitendra Singh in Delhi and held deliberations on agriculture, horticulture and health sectors by using technologies.

Keeping in view the vulnerability of the state to earthquakes, Sukhu requested for establishing a hi-tech seismic laboratory-cum data analysis centre in Kangra and Hamirpur seismic zone. He apprised the Union minister that as the state was prone to natural calamities, there was a need for setting up doppler radars in two tribal districts of Kinnaur and Lahaul Spiti besides establishing weather observatories at Hamirpur, Chamba, Nalagarh, Keylong and Kaza regions along-with a data centre in Hamirpur district.

