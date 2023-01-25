India rakes in moolah through online dating platforms

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

NEW DELHI: Swiping right seems to be the way to go now, and India is not far behind. The country holds the ninth position in the world in terms of people using online dating services and apps, and generates around $398 million in revenue from people using the platforms, according to data shared by Statista Digital Marketing Insights.

In India, 5.8% of the population, especially the youth, use online dating platforms, behind China (9.1%) and Japan (9.5%). The United States is at the top of the list, with 21.9% of its population using online dating services, followed by UK (19.1%), France (12.7%) and Germany (11.8%).

“In this digital age, dating through digital platforms is easier than meeting people through relatives or friends, especially in a country like India where such rendezvous before marriage is considered taboo,” said Archana Kumari, a Delhi-based counsellor.

The top Indian cities where these online services are used are Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi, Pune, Ahmedabad, Surat, Chennai and Kolkata. Among Indian users, 67% are men. The popular dating platforms are Bumble, Hinge, Happn, Aisle, Tinder and Badoo.

The data shows that the US generates $ 2,277 million a year from online dating services while China has the second highest revenue segment turnover, at $ 1,547 million a year. South Africa, with 10.2% population using online dating services, generates the lowest revenue, at $23million.

Revenue generated through online dating services is expected to get double in 2023, reaching $783 million in India by 2024-25, as per Statista. “India will become one of the top five countries in having the largest chunk of population using online dating services by 2025,” said Sudhir Shukla, who had found his soulmate through a digital app in 2021.

